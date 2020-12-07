Global Next Generation Power Semiconductors Market was US$ 1 Bn in 2019 and is expected to grow at XX % to reach at $ 10 Bn in forecast period.

Global Next Generation Power Semiconductors Market Overview:

Next generation power semiconductors are also called as Wide Band Gap Semiconductors, because they have a wider band gap. Like GaN and SiC have a band gap of Si: 1.1, SiC: 3.3, GaN: 3.4. . A more compact and highly efficient equipment can be created, by replacing conventional Si (Silicon) semiconductors with GaN and SiC. Next generation power semiconductor opened a new field of opportunities for the electronic equipment development. Microelectronics and power electronics combined is the foundation and core of the information technology.

By the time we have completely removed the need for wires when communicating with other people throughout the world. Power semiconductor has the majorly contributed to achieve the goals with its wider characteristics such as excellent current voltage characteristics with low voltage rise, minimized switching loss, no tail currents, and contributing to lightweight devices.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Next Generation Power Semiconductors Market Dynamics:

Consumer electronics like notebooks, desktop computers, smartphones, netbooks, portable media players, and flat panel displays require advanced power management to enhance power efficiency and extend battery life.

Awareness for energy saving and reduction in power consumption are increasing the need of power semiconductor devices. Reduced losses, increased robustness, better controllability and reliable behavior under normal and fault conditions are the factors driving the market.

The fields such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, image understanding, and cloud computing are creating the opportunities as well as stretching the limits of the devices. Better integration of components such as FPGAs, GPUs, hardware accelerators, and processors demands exponential increasing performance.

The technological platforms like Arduino, Raspberry Pi and BeagleBone are making non engineers to innovate in their areas of passion. This community created new requirements for semiconductor devices. GaN devices manufactured on GaN on Si epiwafers are easier to manufacture.

These next generation semiconductors have great potential to exceed the characteristics but still have problems such as long term reliability and cost. It is very crucial to maintain the manufacturing cycle without burdening the design flow.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/54124

Global Next Generation Power Semiconductors Market, Segmentation Analysis:

The GaN power semiconductors market is expected to reach $600m in 2024, and climb to over $1.7bn in 2027.Growing demand for radio frequency in semiconductor market, consumer electronics industry especially in LED-based lighting, rise in electric vehicles and increasing demands in photovoltaic inverters are some of the major market driving factors for GaN semiconductors. In May 2017, Yaskawa Electric Corporation has developed the world’s first servo motor that is equipped with GaN power semiconductors.

Asia-Pacific Region is expected to Witness the Fastest Growth Rate during the forecast period.

Due to the huge investment by China government, Increasing production and export of consumer electronics and automobiles from China, Japan, and India are maintaining high growth rate in Asia pacific. On 7 March 2019, the Indian government officially announced a 15% import subsidy on lithium which indicates the ease of electric vehicle production. Also department of heavy industry passed the scheme regarding faster adoption and manufacturing of hybrid & electric vehicles. In May 2018, China government invested USD 47 billion for semiconductor research and chip startup development. The use of power semiconductor in automotive is driving the Asia Pacific power semiconductor market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Next Generation Power Semiconductors Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Next Generation Power Semiconductors Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Next Generation Power Semiconductors Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Next Generation Power Semiconductors Market make the report investor’s guide.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/54124

The Scope of Global Next Generation Power Semiconductors Market:

Global Next Generation Power Semiconductors Market, By Type

• GaN

• SiC

• Others

Global Next Generation Power Semiconductors Market, By Component

• Rectifier

• Diode

• Thyristor

• Power MOSFET

• Inverter

Global Next Generation Power Semiconductors Market, By Application

• Renewable Energy

• Hybrid & Electric Vehicles

• LED Lighting

• Industrial Motor Drives

• Smart Homes

Global Next Generation Power Semiconductors Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Global Next Generation Power Semiconductors Market, key players

• NXP Semiconductors

• Fuji Electric

• Infineon Technologies

• STMicroelectronics

• Mitsubishi Motors

• Toshiba

• Semikron

• Fairchild

• Vishay Inter technology

• Renesas Electronics

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: next-generation-power-semiconductor Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global next-generation-power-semiconductor Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global next-generation-power-semiconductor Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America next-generation-power-semiconductor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe next-generation-power-semiconductor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific next-generation-power-semiconductor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America next-generation-power-semiconductor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue next-generation-power-semiconductor by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global next-generation-power-semiconductor Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global next-generation-power-semiconductor Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global next-generation-power-semiconductor Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of next-generation-power-semiconductor Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-next-generation-power-semiconductors-market/54124/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com