Global Portable Electronics Market size was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 8.0% from 2020 to 2027, reaching US$ XX Bn.

Portable electronics are light in weight, smaller sizes and portable in nature, owing to the presence of microprocessors. Portable electronics are handheld devices, which are used on daily bases, such as smartphones, personal digital assistants, laptops, media players, gaming consoles, media players, digital cameras, navigation systems, power banks, flash drives, healthcare devices, and others. Portability is a feature that has made electronic devices so easy to handle and carry around. Portable electronics have combined several functions into them apart from just playing the music and making calls owing to continuous developments in the technology.

The global portable electronics market is driven by the growing need for portability feature, penetration of smartphones and increased disposable income or buying power. Due to numerous new technological developments, the electronic industry has grown significantly over the last few years. Technological advancement and declining prices of electronics devices are also projected to impelling market growth in the forecast period. However, digital convergence is restraining the market growth at the global level. The rising adoption of tablets has led to a decline in sales of traditional desktop PCs and laptops are the major challenge for the portable electronics market in the near future.

Based on the product, the smartphone segment has led the portable electronics market in 2019 and is estimated to generate more than US$ XX Mn market revenue by 2027, with a CAGR of 11.2%. The smartphone market is dominated by three main operating platforms such as iOS, Android, and Windows. The availability of cost-effective and multi-functional devices are expected to fuel the market growth. The smartphone market is driven by government initiatives in developing countries and strong demand in the Asia-Pacific region due to the emergence of cost-effective Chinese manufacturers such as Huawei and Xiaomi. The introduction of new innovative and smarter tablets with extensive input abilities to create new growth opportunities in the market.

Geographically, the Portable Electronics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the prominent market share of XX% in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ Mn by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. Thanks to the presence of major market players, technological advancements and increasing demand for digitization in that region. Urbanized countries such as the U.S. and Canada are prominent countries in the regional market owing to the growing demand for digital technologies and well-established infrastructure, which allows the implementation of advanced technologies. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a high CAGR of XX% during the forecast period thanks to the rising electronics industry and growing population. Developing countries like China and India are the leading contributor to regional market growth. Among these, China held the largest market share of XX% in 2019 and is estimated to reach US$ Mn by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. China is the manufacturing hub for portable electronic devices. Increasing investments by key players in research and development activities for the introduction of advanced portable electronics products are predicted to boost the market growth of this region in the near future.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Portable Electronics Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Portable Electronics Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Portable Electronics Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Portable Electronics Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Portable Electronics Market:

Global Portable Electronics Market, by Product:

• Mobile Handsets

• Personal Digital Assistant (PDA)

• Notebook/Laptop

• Media Players

• Gaming Consoles

• Digital Camera

• Navigation Systems

• Power Banks

• Flash Drives

• Healthcare devices

• Others

Global Portable Electronics Market, by End Users:

• Industrial

• Commercial

• Residential

• Medical

• Others

Global Portable Electronics Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Portable Electronics Market, Major Players:

• Apple, Inc.

• Dell, Inc.

• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

• Sony Corporation

• Toshiba Corporation

• HP

• Nokia Corporation

• Motorola Solutions, Inc.

• Eastman Kodak Company

• Palm, Inc.

• Asus

• BlackBerry

• Canon

• Google Inc

• Hewlett-Packard

• HTC Corporation

• Huawei Technologies

• Lenovo

• Micromax Mobile

• LG Electronics

• Panasonics

• Seagate Technology

• ZTE

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: portable-electronics Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global portable-electronics Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global portable-electronics Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America portable-electronics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe portable-electronics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific portable-electronics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America portable-electronics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue portable-electronics by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global portable-electronics Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global portable-electronics Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global portable-electronics Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

