Market Scenario

Global Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market was valued US$ 3.80 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 8.60 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 12.38 % during a forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of the market leader, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Intrusion detection and prevention systems are used to monitor network traffic for signs of a possible attack. It helps to detect potentially dangerous activity and takes action to stop the attack. In addition, it takes the form of dropping malicious packets and block the network traffic or resetting connections. The Intrusion detection and prevention systems are usually sends an alert to security administrators about the potential malevolent activity.

Global Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market, Dynamics:

Global intrusion detection system market is expected to grow at CAGR of 12.8% rate during the forecast period. An increase in cybercrime and unauthorized practices are expected to drive the global intrusion detection system market growth. In addition, wide acceptance of cutting-edge intrusion detection technologies in the IT orgnizations, security threats to enterprise network, and government pressure on observance of policy and regulations are some of the prominent factors behind the global intrusion detection and prevention systems market growth.

However, lack of awareness and High product and installation cost are expected to hamper the global intrusion detection and prevention systems market growth during the forecast period .

Global Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market, Segment Analysis:

Intrusion detection and prevention systems solutions are network-based or host-based. Most enterprises are focusing to install a network-based intrusion prevention system inline behind the firewall. A host-based intrusion prevention system is sits on an endpoint like a PC, and looks for malicious traffic at the host level. An NIPS is similar to a firewall, only the difference is firewall is like the guard at a gate to a facility and NIPS is more like the roaming security guard who walks around the building.

Organizations have several options for deployment of the NIPS systems. Some organizations are choosing to use standalone NIPS or intrusion detection and prevention systems and others deploy a unified threat management (UTM) solution. It includes IPS capabilities or a next-generation firewall (NGFW) with IPS capabilities. In addition, currnetly, organizations are expected to choose to deploy a network IPS as hardware through a cloud-based IPS system. The cloud-based solutions offers benefits as they are very easy to use. Furthermore, Organizations that have Wi-Fi networks at their facilities are expected to deploy a wireless intrusion prevention system. A WIPS monitors wireless frequencies and looking for unauthorized devices. It detects a rogue access point and then kick the offending device off the Wi-Fi network.

Global Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market, Regional Analysis:

North America held the dominant postion in the global intrusion detection and prevention systems market with a market value of over USD 1.X million in 2019. Wide scale adoption of connected devices like IoT, BYOD and cloud computing along with an the usage of mobile applications are some of the prominent factors behind the regional growth. The presence of leading key players like Cisco, IBM, and Juniper Networks are contributing XX% growth in the market. The U.S. is expcted to dominate the North America intrusion detection and prevention systems market because of the adoption of advanced technologies to increase the security features of the organizations. A number of cybersecurity attacks and data breaches in this region has increased the adoption of IDS / IPS solutions across the enterprises in the region.

Global Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market, Competitive Analysis:

Key players are gradually stepped up their investment in innovations across the globe, thanks to continuous focus on cost management, higher efficiency of process and the adaption of intrusion detection and prevention systems structures, which are able to partially, mitigate the impact on earnings and the probability. Some of the prominent key players are focusing on the innovations activities and resources on the technology development as a part of their core business strategy, which helps them provide enhanced and secure solutions.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market

Global Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market, By Type

• Network-based

• Wireless-based

• Network behavior analysis

• Host-based

Global Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market, By Deployment Model

• Cloud

• On-premises

Global Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market, By Organization Size

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Global Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market, By Vertical

• Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

• Government and Defense

• Healthcare

• Information Technology (IT) and Telecom

• Retail and eCommerce

• Manufacturing

• Others (Education, Media and Entertainment and Transportation and Logistics)

Global Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market

• FireEye

• AlertLogic

• Fortinet

• WatchGuard

• Vectra

• NSFOCUS

• Armor Defense

• Bluvector

• Extrahop Networks

• Hilstone Networks

• Secureworks

• Cisco Systems

• IBM

• McAfee

• Trend Micro

• Palo Alto Networks

• AT&T Cybersecurity

• DarKTrace

• Huawei

• Bricata

