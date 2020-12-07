Global Interactive Advertising Market size was US$ XX Bn. in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn. by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during forecast period.



Market Definition

Interactive advertising is a marketing term, which uses online or offline interactive media to communicate with consumers and to promote or sell products, services, brands, and public service announcements. The aim of interactive advertising is generally similar to the traditional objectives of advertising, i.e. to sell a product.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamics

Evolution of marketing communication technology is the major driving factor behind the growth of market. Interactive advertising provides some benefits such as heightened brand awareness and recall, improved performance rates, more in-depth data, customer conversion improvement and enhanced brand or product awareness are ultimately improving the market growth. Furthermore, advertising from mobile applications, social media and video streaming are expected to thrust the market growth. It encourages customers to regularly connect with the marketing communications themselves to input feedback, avoid irrelevant elements, and absorb content that appeals to them.

Nevertheless, high initial cost and time consuming management could hamper the growth of market. Also, accessibility, security, difficulty in handling, expensive ads prices and technical viewing issue could hinder the growth of market.

Global Interactive Advertising Market: Segmentation Analysis

By type, online advertising terms such as social media, mobile advertising, videos, sponsorship and blogging dominated the market in 2019 and are expected to keep its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. A wide selection of Facebook interactive ads makes the social network one of the best options for sharing immersive and engaging contents. High use of social media applications such as Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn advertising is driving the growth of market. Additionally, video advertising is one of the best-performing advertising media with 64% of audience ultimately buying a particular product after watching a video ad.

By organization size, small and medium enterprises dominated the market and are expected to grow at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The growth is attributed to the massive use of social media advertising by these small and medium businesses. By performing detailed research analysis, it is found that the interactive video advertising can drive a 47% lift in time spent with the ad as compared to non-interactive video ads and 88% of marketing firms believes that interactive advertising is great for brands to make different themselves from competitors.

Global Interactive Advertising Market: Regional Analysis

Region wise, North America held the largest market share in 2018 and is expected that region will maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The US and Canada are major key contributors behind the growth of market. The growth is attributed to the massive presence of advertising companies across the region. Also, advanced innovative ideas about marketing communication technology are driving the growth of market in the region.

In Oct 2019, Facebook introduced new interactive advertisements including video poll ads, augmented reality (AR) ads and playable ads, which are now available in the News Feed section of the Facebook mobile app, in hopes that the ads provide more memorable and enjoyable experiences for consumers.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Interactive Advertising Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Interactive Advertising Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Interactive Advertising Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Interactive Advertising Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Interactive Advertising Market

Global Interactive Advertising Market, By Type

• Mobile Advertising

• Videos

• Social Media

• Internet

• Social Media Marketing

• Email Marketing

• Sponsorship

• Blogging

• Widgets

• Offline Activation

• Others

Global Interactive Advertising Market, By Organization Size

• Small and Medium Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Global Interactive Advertising Market, By Industry

• Retail and Consumer Goods

• BFSI

• IT & Telecommunication

• Media and Entertainment

• Travel

• Transportation

• Supply Chain and Logistics

• Healthcare

• Energy & Power and Utilities

• Education and Government

• Others

Global Interactive Advertising Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

Global Interactive Advertising Market, Key Players

• Grey Advertising

• Wieden+Kennedy

• Butler, Shine, Stern & Partners

• Ogilvy & Mather

• BBDO

• Crispin Porter + Bogusky

• The Martin Agency

• Deutsch

• Droga5

• Mullen Advertising

• Facebook

