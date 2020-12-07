Global Intelligent Building Management Systems Market size was US$ 10.57 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 36.39 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 16.71% during forecast period.

An Intelligent building management system is computer based control system, which is used for controlling and monitoring building’s mechanical and electrical equipment like lighting, power systems, security systems and ventilation.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamics

Some of the major factors that are driving the intelligent building management system market are security and safety, simple operations for users and administrators and increased mobility. Increasing demand for energy efficient and eco-friendly buildings, number of business and property and reduction in risk of employee theft, tampering or break-ins are driving the growth for market. Also, emergence of new security analytics technologies in buildings are creating the high opportunity to grow the market. Growth in the construction sector with increasing population, requirements for sound infrastructure and use of internet of things and IP based communication are generating more opportunities in intelligent building management system market.

The initial high implementation cost is the main restrain factor that could hamper the growth of market. Lack of technically skilled personnel to operate the monitoring system and lack of awareness about intelligent buildings among different regions could restrain the growth of market.

Global Intelligent Building Management Systems Market: Segmentation Analysis

By component, hardware segment is dominating the market owing to the used of different hardware equipment like controllers, actuators, and sensors. The intelligent microprocessor used in IBMS system is expected to grow the market owing to its features like power watcher, battery watcher, ultra-fast charging and intelligent battery management. The software segment is expected to grow the market during forecast period. IBMS uses automation software which provides a single interface through which users can access and control all the various systems at once. Automation software includes lighting control, HVAC system, air quality control, building condition monitoring and power monitoring.

On the basis of product, security system segment is dominating the market since 2018 and it is expected that it will maintain its dominance during forecast period. Security system provides control panel, motion sensors, wired or wireless security cameras, high decibel siren or alarm, access control and entrance automation system which expected to drive the market growth. Building energy management system is also expected to grow the market as it is used to achieve the aim of being an energy efficient building for continuously optimizing and monitoring the energy consumption.

By application, commercial segment is dominating the market since IBMS is used in large commercial sites like malls, railway stations, airports and industrial zones, which is expected to witness high market growth during forecast period. Also growing concerns about security among building property owners is expected to grow the market in residential application.

Global Intelligent Building Management Systems Market: Regional Analysis

Region wise, Europe is accounted for the largest market share in 2018. UK, France and Germany dominate the market owing to growing demand of energy efficient products and smart grid services. Further, it is expected that these countries will maintain their dominance by the end of forecast period. Also, an increase in implementation of security system and adoption of smart energy management system in buildings by users is expected to maintain growth.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Intelligent Building Management Systems Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Intelligent Building Management Systems Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Intelligent Building Management Systems Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Intelligent Building Management Systems Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Intelligent Building Management Systems Market

Global Intelligent Building Management Systems Market, By Component

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Global Intelligent Building Management Systems Market, By Product

• Security Systems

• Life Safety Systems

• Facility Management Systems

• Building Energy Management Systems

Global Intelligent Building Management Systems Market, By Application

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

Global Intelligent Building Management Systems Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East And Africa

Global Intelligent Building Management Systems Market, Key Players

• United Technologies Corporation

• Honeywell International, Inc.

• Schneider Electric SE

• Siemens AG

• Johnson Controls International Plc.

• Ingersoll-Rand Plc.

• ABB Group

• Azbil Corporation

• Eaton Corporation Plc.

• General Electric (GE) Co.

• Hubbell, Inc.

