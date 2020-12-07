Global Automotive Evaporator Market: Overview

The AC system of the automotive consists of several parts, functioning to offer comfort to the passengers. The automotive evaporator is once such part, operating as the heat exchanger. The automotive evaporator absorbs the heat from the car cabin which is carried to the outside environment from a condensing unit with the help of a compressor. For hatch back or ordinary vehicles, only one evaporator is installed whereas for premium/ luxury cars usually, two evaporators work. The automotive evaporator controls the humidity by absorbing it and thus offers enough cooling power.

The global automotive evaporator market is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR owing to the increasing sales of automotive. Further, the global car servicing and after-market is booming which provides new channels for consumers to avail open choices. For instance, Open-bay, Inc., the U.S. based online vehicle repair provider was founded in 2011, which connects with customers offering repair professionals to service their vehicles. The opening of easy ways attracts the customers even more which in turn strengthens the automotive evaporator sales since the distribution channel is getting broader, going beyond the traditional offerings.

Global Automotive Evaporator Market: Drivers and Restraints

Now-a-days changing consumer pattern for buying automotive parts and availing repair servicing is a boost to the aftermarket and e-commerce platform. This pattern change is not only adopted by the consumers but also by manufacturers. The automotive evaporator manufacturers are trying new business strategy such as opening direct online sales platform for customers in order to strengthen its sales revenue and to increase its customer base.

The adoption of e-commerce platform is a major driver for the global automotive evaporator market, since the online B2C sales of automotive accessories and parts is growing at faster pace. The stringent regulations for fuel economy are also a driving the sales revenue of the automotive evaporator manufacturers since the customers change the car parts once they are under-performing. For instance, a leak, corrosion, clogging of any organic materials (e.g. leaves) can lead to the replacement of the evaporator.

However, the evaporator is quite expensive and its service is also a costly affair which might often restrict the consumer to change or get repaired. The cost is a challenge for the automotive evaporator manufacturers as well as for the market to expand.

Global Automotive Evaporator Market: Segmentation

On the basis of vehicle type, automotive condenser market can be segmented as follows:-

Passenger Cars

LCV

HCV

Locomotive

Off-Highway

On the basis of evaporator type, automotive evaporator market can be segmented as follows:-

Serpentine

Multi-tank Super-slim

Parallel flow single-tank

On the basis of distribution channel, automotive condenser market can be segmented as follows:-

OEM

After market

Global Automotive Evaporator Market: Region wise Outlook

The global automotive evaporator market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The automotive evaporator market in North America and Western Europe is robust owing to the stringent regulations regarding fuel efficiency and light weight design structure. The APEJ automotive evaporator market is expected to grow at significantly high CAGR due to various supporting factors, such as favourable government policies for auto component manufacturers, increasing penetration of direct B2C business and strong presence online shops such as TMall in the China market. The automotive evaporator market in Japan is expected to gain high traction with the presence of key players such as Denso Corporation and local players.

Global Automotive Evaporator Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified in the global automotive evaporator market include:

Denso Corporation

Valeo SA

MAHLE GmbH

Seasonair (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd

Behr Hella Service GmbH

CalsonicKansei North America, Inc.

Delphi Automotive PLC

Hanon System

SANDEN International Pty Ltd.

Spectra Premium Industries Inc.