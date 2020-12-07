Global Laser Micro Perforation Equipment Market was valued US$221.74 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.



The report is segmented into by product, by plastic film, and by region. Further, laser micro perforation equipment market based on product type includes co2 lasers, and nd: yag lasers. In terms of plastic film segment, laser micro perforation equipment market is classified into polyethylene, polypropylene, and polyethylene terephthalate. Based on regions, is divided into five main regions: America, Europe, Asia-pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Major driving factors of, global laser micro perforation equipment market are helps to control airflow and moisture release that ensures product freshness, leading to increased shelf-life of product, and rapid increase in urbanization, changing lifestyle of people. Generating a series of small holes on packaging to create a simple tear path which is essential for product freshness. The restraints in the global laser micro perforation equipment market is government norms on the ban of plastics. Additionally, recyclability of the plastics used for food packaging which is retraining the growth

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Laser micro perforation equipment market based on product film, polypropylene plastic film dominated the market due to its application in the packaging field in the food and beverage industry owing to its lightweight, hygienic factors. Polypropylene plastic film utilized majorly in maintaining and enhancing the quality of packaged food.

Europe held the majority share of the global laser micro perforation equipment market followed by North America, and Asia Pacific.

Some of the key players in the laser micro perforation equipment market include B&B Verpackungstechnik GmbH, Coherent-ROFIN, Comexi Group, El.En. S.p.A., AZCO Corp., Guangzhou Laisai Laser Equipment Co., Ltd., Han’s Laser Technology Industry Group Co., Ltd., ID Technology, LLC, Karlville Development, LLC, LaserPin Srl, LasX Industries, Inc., Maklaus Srl, MLT – Micro Laser Technology GmbH, PERFOTEC B.V., Preco Inc., PTS Progressives Engineering, Sei S.p.a, Stewarts of America, Inc., Synrad Inc, and Universal Converting Equipment.

