Global Healthcare Biosensors IoT Market size was valued over USD 17 billion in 2018 and is expected to witness growth of XX % CAGR from 2019 to 2026.



Global Healthcare Biosensors IoT Market is driven by growing awareness regarding diabetes self-management has enabled integration of advanced technology in the glucometers driving the Global Healthcare Biosensors IoT Market growth. For instance, newly developed glucometers have embedded microchips that allows accurate and quick detection of sugar levels at home. Rising preference for such technology variant diabetic biosensors have boosted the industry growth significantly. As per WHO, number of diabetic patients globally in 2016 were around 422 million that have escalated demand for glucose biosensors.

Biosensors for measuring blood metabolites such as lactate, glucose, creatinine, and urea, using both optical and electrochemical modes of transduction, are being routinely used and commercially developed in the point of care testing, laboratories, and for self-testing in the case of glucose monitoring. Biosensors have applications in various segments in the healthcare industry.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Extended use of biosensors in various industries such as medical diagnostics, agricultural and food diagnostic industry has stimulated the demand for biosensors. Wide ranging applications of biosensors in diagnosis of various diseases such as diabetes, cholesterol, haemophilia will impact the industry demand positively. American population suffers from around 7000 rare diseases driving the demand for biosensors.

Significant funding is been made in Europe by Max-Planck Institute in collaboration with the Federal Government of Germany and other German states. The European Molecular Biology Laboratory’s European Institute (EMBL-EBI) and BBSRC, with support by the UK Government, made a commitment of approximately USD 93 million for ELIXIR research infrastructure in 2012.

In addition, the Chinese Government is also investing heavily on its computing infrastructure majorly via the China Grid initiated by Chinese Academy of Sciences and Ministry of Education and the China National Grid (CNGrid) supported by the Ministry of Science and Technology. Presence of such favourable initiatives is expected to have a positive impact on the biosensors market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Healthcare Biosensors IoT Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Healthcare Biosensors IoT Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Healthcare Biosensors IoT Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Healthcare Biosensors IoT Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Market Segmentation

Global Healthcare Biosensors IoT Market, By Product Type

• Wearable

• Non-wearable

Global Healthcare Biosensors IoT Market, By Technology

• Electrochemical

• Optical

• Thermal

• Piezoelectric

• Others

Global Healthcare Biosensors IoT Market, By Application

• Blood glucose testing

• Cholesterol testing

• Blood gas analysis

• Pregnancy testing

• Drug Discovery

• Infectious disease testing

• Others

Global Healthcare Biosensors IoT Market, By End Use

• Point of care testing

• Home healthcare diagnostics

• Research laboratories

• Others

The above data will be provided for following regions/countries (USD Million)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Italy

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

• Latin America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Mexico

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

