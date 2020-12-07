Global IoT Identity Access Management Market size was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 16.5% through 2020 to 2027, reaching US$ XX Bn.

Global IOT Identity Access Management Market Drivers and Restrains:

IoT identity and access management is a complex process containing several procedures, activities, policies, and technologies, which require the synchronization of the company department such as human resources and IT. They confirm the approved employees get access to the right resources across a highly complicated technological environment. The global IoT identity access management market is driven by the rising awareness about compliance management, growing demand for mobility solutions, and the upsurge in security concerns among organizations. However, issues associated to implementation guidelines and the accurate assignment of security policies to the specific users are restraining the market growth at the global level.

Increasing the market via a hybrid cloud model, and growing cloud and SaaS adoption are expected to create beneficial opportunities for the key player in the market during the forecast period. Complex integration due to diversified IT system environment, difficulty in collaborating with the internet of things, and inconvenience in managing distributed workforce are the major challenge for the IoT Identity Access Management market in the near future.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global IOT Identity Access Management Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on the deployment, the on-cloud segment has led the IoT Identity Access Management market in 2019 and is estimated to generate more than US$ XX Mn market revenue by 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. IoT identity access management is deployment with on cloud can feature several advantages to enterprises operating IT & Telecomm, BFSI vertical like cost savings, no hardware deployment, business continuity, and flexibility. Several government initiatives to upsurge digitalization between organizations are creating growth opportunities for the on-cloud segment in the market.

Global IOT Identity Access Management Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the IoT Identity Access Management market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the prominent market share of XX% in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ Mn by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. Thanks to the higher demand for data security, the rapid adoption of mobile applications and cloud applications in the region. Several government organizations are emphasizing on the use of personal identification cards for accessing government IT infrastructure is propelling the market growth in North America.

The U.S. and Canada are the leading contributor in the regional market owing to the early adoption of innovative technologies. Europe is expected to witness significant CAGR XX% by the end of 2027 owing to the establishment of policies by government cyber authorities to protect confidential data. The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a high CAGR of XX% during the forecast period thanks to the rising adoption of cloud-based services by small and large organizations in emerging countries such as China and India.

Increasing investments in research and development activities for the introduction of advanced IoT identity access management services are predicted to accelerate the growth of this region in the near future.A report covers the recent development in market for the global IoT Identity Access Management market e.g., In May 2018, the European Union employed General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) to protect critical personal information

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global IoT Identity Access Management Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global IoT Identity Access Management Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global IoT Identity Access Management Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global IoT Identity Access Management Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global IoT Identity Access Management Market:

Global IoT Identity Access Management Market, by Services:

• User provisioning

• Multi-factor authentication

• Directory services

• Password management

• Access management

• Single-sign-on

• Others

Global IoT Identity Access Management Market, by Deployment:

• On-cloud

• On-premises

• Hybrid

Global IoT Identity Access Management Market, by Industry:

• Small and medium enterprises

• Large enterprises

• Others

Global IoT Identity Access Management Market, by End Users:

• IT & Telecom

• Government

• Energy & utility services

• Education

• Retail & e-commerce

• Banking & financial services

• Media & entertainment

• Manufacturing

• Others

Global IoT Identity Access Management Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global IoT Identity Access Management Market, Major Players:

• IBM Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• Hitachi, ltd.

• EMC Corporation

• Intel security group

• Siemens AG

• Oracle Corporation

• Arcon tech solutions

• Cloud security alliance

• CA technologies

