Market Definition

IPS display is stands for in-plane switching display which is a display or screen technology for liquid crystal displays (LCDs). IPS displays are widely used in higher-end screens and also in some low-priced monitors.

Market Dynamics

Growing consumer electronics industry with the production of innovative electronic products is major driving factor behind the growth of IPS display market. IPS display technology provides some benefits such as better color reproduction, wide viewing angle, better sunlight visibility, longer lifespan; faster response time and better contrast than many VA and TN panels are ultimately propelling the growth of market. Surge in the demand of IPS display technology for professional graphic design and digital media fields, for photographers and artists and high adoption of IPS technology in high-definition TVs, computer monitors and in high-resolution mobile devices such as tablets and Smartphone’s are further expected to witness fast growth at high rate during forecast period.

However, IPS display technology has high production cost and market price than other LCD display technology and this could hamper the growth of market. Inefficient power consumption, slow pixel response time and alternative emerging display technologies could obstruct the growth of market.

Global IPS Display Market: Segmentation Analysis

By type, AH- IPS segment dominated the market in 2019 and is projected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. AH IPS is stands for Advanced High-Performance IPS. The AH IPS panel has capability of shifting patterns of liquid crystal. The AH IPS panel provides advanced color accuracy which gives user clear images and steady response time and it can also work fine in low power. Also AH IPS offers ultra high definition resolution display at 3,840*2,160. High adoption of AH IPS panel in applications like graphic designing, games, in color-critical professional applications and in home for higher level business purpose is propelling the growth of market.

In Nov 2016, ViewSonic crop introduced a SuperClear AH-IPS panel technology professional monitor- VP2468 for the better entertainment experience and ultimate viewing with 99% of RGB color coverage and advanced color accuracy which offers accurate color performance for photographers.

By application, Smartphone along with PCs and TVs are dominated the market in 2019 and are projected to witness fast growth at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. IPS display technology is commonly used in panels for tablet computers, TVs and Smartphone’s. High adoption of IPS display technologies by the manufacturing companies like Samsung, Sony and more to make the more production of advanced technology based electronics products is driving the growth of IPS display market.

Global IPS Display Market: Regional Analysis

Region wise, Asia pacific held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The developing economies such as China, Japan, India and South Korea are major key contributors behind the growth of market. The growth is attributed to the massive presence and high adoption by electronic devices manufacturing companies such as LG Display and other South Korean, Chinese, Japanese, and Taiwanese LCD manufacturers. Continuous development in display technology by these companies is driving the growth of market.

Increasing populations in the high populous countries like India and China are led to the increased adoption of Smartphone’s, Tablets and computers is further propelling the growth of market.

Global IPS Display Market: Key Development

In Feb 2020, ViewSonic Corp a leading global provider of display solution products introduced new monitors that combine sleek designs, functionality and versatility with an exceptional front-of-screen experience. Its features include ranging size from 24” to 27” inches and these IPS panel monitors offer a variety of resolutions, features, and connectivity options to ensure maximum flexibility and productivity in collaborative environments.

In June 2019, LG Electronics USA launched the new LG UltraGear Nano IPS NVIDIA G-SYNC gaming monitor, the world’s first 1 millisecond (ms)* IPS display.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global IPS Display Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global IPS Display Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global IPS Display Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global IPS Display Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global IPS Display Market

Global IPS Display Market, By Type

• AH-IPS

• E-IPS

• Others

Global IPS Display Market, By Application

• Smart Phone

• Tablet

• TVs

• PCs

• Others

Global IPS Display Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Global IPS Display Market, Key Players

• AU Optronics

• Acer Inc

• Lenovo Group Limited

• WINSTAR Display Co., Ltd.

• LG Display

• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

• Sony Corporation

• Japan Display

• Panasonic Corporation

• AsusTek Computer Inc.

• Dell

• ViewSonic

• Lava International Limited

