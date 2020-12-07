Global LED Packaging Market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027 from US$ 20.66 Bn in 2019 at a CAGR of XX %. The factors such as increasing demand for high power grade LED packages for lighting applications, rising demand for LED packages in the display panel market, growing government initiatives and regulations for adoption of energy-efficient LED lighting and increasing demand for smart LED lighting solutions are responsible for the growth of the global LED packaging market.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

The Global LED Packaging Market is segmented by package type, packaging material, application, and geography. Further package type is segmented by surface mount device (SMD), chip on board (COB), chip scale package (CSP). The market is governed by surface mount device (SMD) and chip scale package (CSP) is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to reduced weight, thin profile and reduced package footprint. Later, the packaging material is segmented by lead frames, substrates, bonding wire, encapsulation resins. The substrates sub-segment had governed the market in 2019 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The market by application is further segmented by general lighting, automotive lighting, and backlighting. The general lighting sub-segment is projected to have the largest Global LED Packaging Market size due to increasing demand for residential and industrial lighting. Automotive lighting sub-segment is projected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing use of LEDs in automotive headlights and interiors. Asia Pacific had the largest market in 2016 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the flourishing automotive industry.

Key Highlights:

• Global LED Packaging Market analysis and forecast, in terms of value.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the LED Packaging market.

• Global LED Packaging Market segmentation on the basis of type, source, end-user, and region (country-wise) has been provided.

• Global LED Packaging Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with the contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of the study.

• LED Packaging market analysis and forecast for five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America along with country-wise segmentation.

• Profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies are further profiled.

• Competitive developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the LED Packaging market are also profiled.

Major players in the Global LED packaging market are as follows:

• Nichia (Japan)

• Samsung (South Korea)

• LG Innotek (South Korea)

• Lumileds (Netherlands)

• Stanley Electric (Japan)

• Osram (Germany)

• Everlight Electronics (Taiwan)

• Epistar (Taiwan)

• Seoul Semiconductor (South Korea)

• Cree (US)

• Toyoda Gosei (Japan)

• TT Electronics (UK)

• Dow Corning (US)

• Citizen Electronics (Japan)

Key Target Audience:

• Raw material suppliers

• Regulatory bodies

• Traders, distributors, and suppliers of LED materials

• Industry associations

• Manufacturing equipment providers

• Automotive lighting manufacturers or suppliers

• General lighting manufacturers or suppliers

• Backlighting manufacturers or suppliers

• Research organizations

Years considered to estimate the market size of the LED Packaging market have been mentioned below:

• Base year-2018

• Estimated year-2019

• Forecast year- 2019 to 2026

Scope of the Global LED Packaging Market:

This research report segments the LED packaging market based on type, packaging material, application, and geography.

Global LED Packaging Market, by Type:

• surface mount device (SMD)

• chip on board (COB)

• chip scale package (CSP)

• Others

Global LED Packaging Market, by Packaging Material:

• Lead Frames

• Substrates

• Ceramic Packages

• Bonding Wire

• Encapsulation Resins

• Others

Global LED Packaging Market, by Application:

• General Lighting

• Automotive Lighting

• Backlighting

• Others

Global LED Packaging Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: led-packaging Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global led-packaging Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global led-packaging Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America led-packaging Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe led-packaging Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific led-packaging Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America led-packaging Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue led-packaging by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global led-packaging Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global led-packaging Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global led-packaging Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

