Dementia is not a specific type of a disease, dementia is a group of conditions characterised by damage of at least two brain functions, such as memory loss and decision type. Some symptoms of dementia are forgetfulness, limited social skills as well as thinking abilities, thus reduced that it interferes with daily functioning.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global dementia care products market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in global dementia care products market.

Increasing number of manufacturers as well as distributors for dementia care products are boosting the growth of the global dementia care products market. Limitation of product accessibility and affordability in various remote areas are hindering the growth of the market for dementia care products.

The rise in cases of Alzheimer’s disease and the growth in programs toward creating awareness regarding such disease are the major factors contributing to the growth of the global dementia care products market. Alzheimer’s is a progressive disease that destroys memory as well as other important mental functions. Furthermore, the existence of major vendors, such as Eisai, which is focused on the development as well as launch of next-generation Alzheimer’s drugs like BACE inhibitors will drive the growth of the market.

To help improve memory exercise & activity products for those who suffering from Alzheimer’s include exercise, puzzles, yoga & meditation and etc. Exercise does not just benefit for the physical health but it also helps boost brain function as well.

Some of the products available in the dementia care product market are personal safety products, daily reminder products, memory exercise & activity products, dining aids, bathroom safety products, and other. The patient can carry out their daily activities simply with the help of these products, as a result of products are assists their families as well as carers. For dementia patients, today there are sufficiently of innovative products in the market, which enables dementia patients to live safely as well as independently for instance 24 hours monitoring bands and other forms of memory loss patients.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region, because of rising incidence rates of dementia patients in this region and growing awareness for these utility products. In the Asia Pacific region India is leading dementia care products market, due to the rising elderly population. In India more than 10 million dementia cases are found per year. Latin America region is also shows significant growth rate during the forecast year, owing to the growing healthcare expenses. Middle East & Africa represents the lowest market share as well as low growth rate for dementia care products market, because of less adoption rate and weak distribution channel during the forecast year in this region.

The Scope of Global Dementia Care Products Market:

Global Dementia Care Products Market, By Product Type:

• Personal Safety Products• Daily Reminder Products

• Memory Exercise & Activity Products

• Dining Aids

• Bathroom Safety Products

• Other

Global Dementia Care Products Market, By End-User:

• Long Term Care Centers

• Home Care Settings

• Other

Global Dementia Care Products Market, By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• South America

The Key Players Operating In the Global Dementia Care Products Market:

• Best Alzheimer’s Products

• Healthcare products LLC

• EasierLiving, LLC

• Parentgiving, Inc.

• Find memory care

• NRS Healthcare

• Buddi Ltd

