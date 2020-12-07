A recent market study published by FMI, “Bubble Wrap Packaging Market: Global Industry Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029” offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters of the bubble wrap packaging market, growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Market Segmentation

The global bubble wrap packaging market is segmented in detail to cover every aspects of the market and present a complete market intelligence to the reader.

Product Material End-use Industry Region Bubble Sheets

Bubble Bags/mailers LDPE

HDPE

LLDPE Manufacturing & Warehousing Pharmaceuticals Electronics & Electricals Automotive & Allied Industries Food & Beverages Cosmetics & Personal Care Others (Agriculture, Healthcare etc.)

e-Commerce

Logistics & Transportation North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report commences with the executive summary of the bubble wrap packaging market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes prominent segments in the global bubble wrap packaging market, along-with key facts about bubble wrap packaging. It also offers graphical representation of segments according to market size and growth rate.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find detailed segmentation and definition of the bubble wrap packaging market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about bubble wrap packaging in the market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which helps the reader to understand the scope of the bubble wrap packaging market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The report provides key market trends that are expected to impact market growth significantly in upcoming years.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

This section includes a comparative analysis of bubble wrap packaging, along with the Competition Matrix Product Adoption & Consumer Sentiment Analysis market.

Chapter 05 – Global Bubble Wrap Packaging Market Demand in Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (thousand tonnes)Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast, 2019-2029

This section explains the global market value & volume analysis and forecast for the bubble wrap packaging market during the forecast period of 2019-2029. It includes detailed analysis of the historical bubble wrap packaging market, along with an opportunity analysis for the future. Readers can also find the absolute opportunity for the current year (2019 – 2020) and an incremental opportunity for the forecast period (2019 – 2029).

Chapter 06 – Global Bubble Wrap Packaging Market Pricing Analysis

This section highlights the average pricing analysis of various products in the bubble wrap packaging market in different regions across the globe. The weighted average pricing at the manufacturer level is also analyzed in this section.

Chapter 07 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the bubble wrap packaging market over the forecast period. Along with macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the opportunity analysis for the bubble wrap packaging market. This chapter provides key market dynamics of the bubble wrap packaging market, including drivers and restraints. Moreover, readers will understand key trends followed by leading manufacturers in the bubble wrap packaging market.

Chapter 08 – Global Bubble Wrap Packaging Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029 by Material

Based on material, the bubble wrap packaging market is segmented into LDPE, HDPE, and LLDPE. In this chapter, readers can find information about key segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 09 – Global Bubble Wrap Packaging Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029 by Product

Based on product, the bubble wrap packaging market is segmented into bubble sheets and bubble bags/mailers. In this chapter, readers can find information about key attractive segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 10 – Global Bubble Wrap Packaging Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029 by End-use Industry

This chapter provides in detail about the bubble wrap packaging market on the basis of end-use industry, and has been classified into manufacturing & warehousing, e-Commerce, and logistics and transportation industries.

Chapter 11 – Global Bubble Wrap Packaging Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029 by Region

This chapter explains how the bubble wrap packaging market is expected to grow across various geographical regions, such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 12 – North America Bubble Wrap Packaging Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North American bubble wrap packaging market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers will also find some key points on the basis of estimated market size and consumption of bubble wrap packaging.

Chapter 13 – Latin America Bubble Wrap Packaging Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and regional trends, which are impacting the growth of the Latin America bubble wrap packaging market. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the bubble wrap packaging market in leading LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and the rest of Latin America.

Chapter 14 – Europe Bubble Wrap Packaging Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

Important growth prospects of the bubble wrap packaging market based on product, material, and end-use industry in several countries, such as Germany, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, BENELUX, and the rest of Europe, are included in this chapter.

Chapter 15 – South Asia Bubble Wrap Packaging Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

India, Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia are the leading countries in the South Asia region that are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the South Asia bubble wrap packaging market in this chapter. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the South Asia bubble wrap packaging market during the period 2019-2029.

Chapter 16 –East Asia Bubble Wrap Packaging Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the bubble wrap packaging market in East Asia by focusing on China, Japan, and South Korea. The section also highlights data points regarding the growth of the bubble wrap packaging market in the East Asian region.

Chapter 17 – Oceania Bubble Wrap Packaging Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

In this chapter, Australia and New Zealand are among the leading countries in the Oceania region, which are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the Oceania bubble wrap packaging market.

Chapter 18 – MEA Bubble Wrap Packaging Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

This chapter provides information about how the bubble wrap packaging market will grow in major countries of the MEA region such as GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Northern Africa, and the rest of MEA, during the forecast period 2019 – 2029.

Chapter- 19 Emerging Countries Bubble Wrap Packaging Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the bubble wrap packaging market in emerging countries by focusing on China, India and Mexico. The section also highlights data points regarding the growth of the bubble wrap packaging market in emerging countries.

Chapter 20 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the bubble wrap packaging market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolios.

Chapter 21 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers will find a comprehensive list of all leading manufacturers in the bubble wrap packaging market, along with detailed information about each company, including company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Sealed Air Corporation, Pregis LLC, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc., Intertape Polymer Group Inc., Storopack Hans Reichenecker GmbH, Vereinigte Papierwarenfabriken GmbH, Glatfelter, the Nefab Group, Polycell International Corp., Manuli Packaging (UK) Ltd., and others.

Chapter 22 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the bubble wrap packaging market report.

Chapter 23 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the bubble wrap packaging market.