Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Healthcare Market was valued US$ 1,094.45 Mn in 2019 and expected to reach US$ XX Mn in 2026, at CAGR of XX % during forecast period.



The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

AI is an intelligent system , which applies numerous human intelligence based functions like reasoning, learning, and problem-solving skills on different disciplines like biology, computer science, mathematics, linguistics, psychology, and engineering. AI is widely applicable in medication management, treatment plans, and drug discovery.

Global AI in healthcare market is primarily driven by hugh investment by the private firms. According to the World Economic Forum, in the year 2018, around 220 artificial Intelligence based companies mutually invested in AI. Additonally, advancements in IT and big data capabilities along with the surging healthcare expenditure is expected to drive the Global artificial intelligence (AI) healthcare market growth.

On the other hand, With an increase in adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare, new challenges are introducing in the market. Complications in preserving the data security, slow adoption of AI-Based technologies, and ambiguous regulatory guidelines for medical software are some major issues, which are extremely limit the growth in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare market.

The demand for Health information exchange (HIE) and interoperability solutions are increasing bacause of it offers superior supply chain management, workforce management, fraud detection, and consumer relationship management tools. These systems are aslo combine to streamline administrative tasks , which are currently completed manually, and may assistance organizations proactively identify opportunities for improvement.

The Cloud-based solutions are expected to contribute US$ XX Mn share in the global artificial intelligence (AI) healthcare market. It is projected to grow at a XX% rate of CAGR because of the rise in popularity as organizations pursue immediate, low-cost options for deploying and maintaining health IT systems.

Healthcare providers are focusing to adopt AI widely in intelligent tracking of biometric information and primary diagnosis of diseases. AI is increasing the treatments and the satisfaction of both patients and clinicians. The applications of AI mainly comprise smart devices, assisted living, fall detection, home health monitoring, and virtual companions like elderly care robotics. The technology development in the healthcare sector is expected to drive the market growth

Geographically, North America region is expected to hold dominant postion in the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Healthcare Market. The dominant position in the market is attributed to the several factors like early adoption and huge investments by market key players in the region. An increase in adoption of machine learning (ML)and presence of the robust healthcare infrastrcture is contributing the significant share in the global artificial intelligence (AI) healthcare market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Healthcare Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language.

The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Healthcare Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Healthcare Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Healthcare Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Artificial Intelligence Healthcare Market:

Global Artificial Intelligence Healthcare Market, by Offering:

• Hardware

• Software

• Service

Global Artificial Intelligence Healthcare Market, by Technology:

• Deep Learning

• Querying Method

• Natural Language Processing

• Context Aware Processing

Global Artificial Intelligence Healthcare Market, by Application:

• Robot-assisted Surgery

• Virtual Nursing Assistant

• Administrative Workflow Assistance

• Fraud Detection

• Dosage Error Reduction

• Clinical Trial Participant Identifier

• Preliminary Diagnosis

• Others

Global Artificial Intelligence Healthcare Market, by End-User:

• Healthcare Provider

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Company

• Patient

• Payer

Global Artificial Intelligence Healthcare Market, by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operated in Global Artificial Intelligence Healthcare Market Includes:

• Shimadzu

• Siemens Healthineers

• General Electric (GE) Company

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Cloudmedx, Inc.

• Bay Labs

• Welltok, Inc.

• Intel Corporation

• Nvidia Corporation

• Google Inc.

• IBM Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• General Vision, Inc.

• Enlitic, Inc.

• Next IT Corporation

• iCarbonX.

• Deep Genomics Inc.

• Enlitic Inc.

• International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

• Oncore Medical Inc.

• Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• Stryker Corporation

