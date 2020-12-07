Global Electrical Appliances Market was valued USD XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Global Electrical Appliances MarketGlobal Electrical Appliances Market Drivers and Restrains:

Nowadays, electrical appliances offer advanced features and are more energy efficient. A group of companies across the world manufacture such appliances, providing customers with variety of options. One of the primary drives of the market is standards of living. The growing popularity of e-commerce shopping portals due to discount packages and free delivery services are making XX% positive impact on the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, manufacturers are shifting their focus towards revenue-oriented and high-margin smart connected appliances. These factors have given rise to intense competition and have motivated the manufacturers to develop innovative and convenience-oriented products. Android held over 80% of the global smartphone market share, while Android and iOS together held over 95% of the share in 2018.

The consistent and considerable R&D investment required to develop new, more efficient, environment-friendly, smart, and connected appliances are restraining the global electrical appliances market. It is highly competitive market coupled with strict government regulations regarding emissions of environmentally harmful chemicals.

Manufacturers in the electrical appliances are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share. Moreover, strategic mergers and acquisitions and technological innovations are also the key focus areas of the manufacturers.

Global Electrical Appliances Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on product, entertainment appliances product segment is expected to grow at the largest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Price, design, and operating system are the most crucial parameters in entertainment appliances. Entertainment appliances is segmented into televisions, home theater, smartphone and others. Growth of mobile internet is expected to be dominant with a significant rise in smartphone sales across emerging economies, such as Africa and India during the forecast period due to flexibility in social networking and unlimited communication facilities. Several innovations in smartphone technology are projected in the forecast period owing to fierce competition among android and iOS device manufacturers, which will help to fuel the market growth.

Global Electrical Appliances Market Regional Analysis:

Asia pacific generated the largest demand for electrical appliances in 2018 and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, thanks to increase household income, rapid urbanization, easy access to consumer finance and change in lifestyles of the population. Urbanized countries like Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Indonesia are expected to register an increase in the sales of smart appliances, mostly owing to the rising energy and labor costs, high purchasing power of consumers, and greater awareness about smart cities and smart integrated appliances. The average lifespan of an electrical appliance is around 10 years, after which it needs to be replaced. The European market have been significant growth due to low interest rates and a good economic situation.

A report covers the recent development in market for electrical appliances market like, In October 2018, LG announced the launch of InstaView door-in-door refrigerators, which is expected to feature a glass panel that illuminates the interior with two soft knocks on the glass panel. Frequent opening of the refrigerator door consumes more electricity. Making the door transparent increases the energy efficiency of the household.

January 2018 – Whirlpool Corporation announces collaboration with Honeywell to expand its smart home appliance ecosystem.

January 2018 – Electrolux has announced to acquire Schneidereit GmbH, a supplier of laundry rental solutions for professional customers in Germany and Austria.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of global electrical appliances market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding global electrical appliances market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments, and project the global electrical appliances market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global electrical appliances market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Electrical Appliances Market:

Global Electrical Appliances Market, by Product Type:

• Kitchen Appliances

• Refrigeration Appliances

• Water Heater Appliances

• Entertainment Appliances

• Washing Appliances

• Cleaning Appliance

Global Electrical Appliances Market, by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarket & Hypermarket

• Specialty Stores

• e-Commerce

Global Electrical Appliances Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Electrical Appliances Market, Major Players:

• Haier group

• BSH Bosch & Siemens

• Midea Group

• Whirlpool Corporation

• AB Electrolux

• Gree Electric Appliiances Inc.

• LG Electronics

• Samsung Electronics

• Panasonic Coporation

• Koninklijke Philips N>V>

• Godraj group

• IFB Industries Limited

• Hitachi Limited

• Glen Dimplex Group

• Amica Wronki S.A

• Arcelik A.s

• Candy Gruop

• Defy Appliances Ltd

• Viking Range, LLC

