Asia Pacific Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2019 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.



Emergency Medical Services also are known as EMS is a specific system within the healthcare sector that provides emergency medical care to patients. Once an incident is caused that results in serious illness or injury, the main focus of EMS is to deliver emergency medical care to patients even on the way to the hospital.EMS is most effortlessly recognized when the emergency vehicles or helicopters are seen retorting to emergency incidents. EMS in real life is much more than a normal ride to the hospital. It is usually a system of well-coordinated response and critical medical care that involves multiple people and agencies. A complete EMS system is organized every day for handling all kind of emergencies.EMS is a sophisticated system, where each component of the system has a vital role to perform for continuing a coordinated and seamless system of medical care.

EMS products market for the Asia Pacific is segmented on the basis of product, application, end-user, and geography. Cardiac care, trauma injuries, respiratory care, and oncology have formed the major applications for the global market. The cardiac care segment has formed the largest segment for Asia Pacific region and has further registered the fastest growth. The growth of the geriatric population along with the rise in heart-related diseases are some of the major drivers to propel the development of cardiac care segment. Based on products, the market has been segmented into life support and emergency resuscitation systems, patient monitoring systems, wound care consumables, patient handling equipment, infection control supplies, personal protection equipment, and others.

Patient handling equipment and patient monitoring systems have formed the two leading types of the EMS products market in APAC. The rising prevalence of personalized services related to patient handling at critical points has resulted in the growth of these segments. Life support and emergency resuscitation system has formed the fastest growing segment owing to the high rate of complex diseases patient needs life support systems for their immediate revival. The life support equipment systems are also in demand as a result of a growing number of emergency visits to the doctors.

China, Japan, and India are some of the major countries that have contributed to the higher application of emergency medical service (EMS) products in the Asia Pacific. The rise in government grants to ensure rapid expansion and development of healthcare infrastructure have resulted in the higher application of emergency services products in APAC. There has been a huge improvement in terms of handling critical patients owing to these specialized healthcare services.

Key Highlights:

• Asia PacificEmergency Medical Service (EMS) Products market size analysis and forecast

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the Asia PacificEmergency Medical Service (EMS) Products market

• Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products market segmentation on the basis of type, application, end-user, and geography.

• Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with a contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of a study

• Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products market analysis and forecast for major countries have been provided.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at a country level to get a fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the market value for Asia Pacific Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products market.

Some of the key players of the Asia Pacific Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products market include:

• Ambu

• EMS India

• Ziqitza Healthcare Limited

• GVK EMRI

• AMA Global Assistance

• BVG India Ltd.

• MUrgency

• ARMS India

• Falck India

• EMT Medical Services

Key Target Audience:

• Manufacturers and suppliers of EMS products

• Vendors and distributors of EMS products

• Independent surgeons and private offices of physicians

• Ambulatory care centers

Scope of the Report:

The research report segments Asia PacificEmergency Medical Service (EMS) Products market by type, application, end-user, and geography.

Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products Market, By Type:

• Life Support and Emergency Resuscitation Systems

• Patient Monitoring Systems

• Wound Care Consumables

• Patient Handling Equipment

• Infection Control Supplies

• Personal Protection Equipment

• Others

Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products Market, By Application:

• Cardiac Care

• Trauma Injuries

• Respiratory Care

• Oncology

• Others

Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products Market, By End-user:

• Hospitals and Trauma Centers

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Others

Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products Market, By Geography:

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Australia

• Others

