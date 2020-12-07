Global mHEALTH (Mobile Health) Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Devices (Blood glucose meter, BP monitors and other), by Services (Prevention, Diagnostic services and Other), by Stakeholders (Mobile operators, Device vendors and Other), by Application and by Geography

mHEALTH stands for, practice of medicine and public health supported by mobile devices. The mHEALTH concept contains use of mobile communication devices, such as mobile phones, tablet computers, PDAs and wearable devices such as smart watches, for health services, information, and data collection. This system is helpful while collecting clinical health data, delivery of healthcare information to patients, practitioners, researchers, and real-time monitoring of patient vital signs and direct provision of care through mobile app. Many healthcare service providers view mobile healthcare (or mHEALTH) as the solution that provides an improvement in healthcare cost–efficiency as well as patient outreach while minimizing costs.

mHEALTH Market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 from US$ XX Bn in 2018 at a compound annual growth rate of 44.37%.

Report includes assessment of Global mHEALTH (Mobile Health) Market definition along with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies, complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2026 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities, market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the application, stakeholders, services, devices, and geography to assist in strategic business planning.

Penetration of smart gadgets, increasing utilization of connected medical devices for remote monitoring and Global mHEALTH (Mobile Health) Market apps in the management of chronic diseases, availability of advanced connectivity and network technologies, increasing availability of connection networks and focus on patient-centric healthcare are expected to drive the growth of the Global mHEALTH (Mobile Health) Market solutions market during the forecast period. However lower accuracy, nascent technology in underdeveloped economies, low patient acceptance rate, privacy concerns, lack of awareness among the ageing population and uncertainty in government regulations are expected to restrain the market growth.

APAC is expected to register high growth rate in the mHEALTH (Mobile Health) Market during the forecast period:

APAC is anticipated to hold substantial market share over forecast period. Increase in awareness of diseases and higher penetration of mobile platform in Asia Pacific region will lead Asia Pacific to generate significant level of revenue by 202.

Scope of the Report:

Global mHEALTH (Mobile Health) Market, By Devices: Blood glucose meter, BP monitors, Pulse oximetry, Neurological monitoring, Cardiac monitors, Apnea and sleep monitors and Wearable fitness sensor device and Heart Rate Meters

Global mHEALTH (Mobile Health) Market, By Services: Prevention, Diagnostic services, Monitoring services, Treatment and Wellness and healthcare system strengthening solutions

Global mHEALTH (Mobile Health) Market, By Stakeholders: Mobile operators, Device vendors, Healthcare Providers and Application/ Content Players

Global mHEALTH (Mobile Health) Market, By Application: Cardiovascular, Diabetes, Respiratory and Neurology

Global mHEALTH (Mobile Health) Market, By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa and Latin America

Some of the key players operating in the MHEALTH (Mobile Health) Market include

• Airstrip Technologies

• Apple Inc

• Agamatrix, Inc.

• Omron Corporation

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Cerner Corporation

• Koninklijke Philips N.V

• Nokia Corporation

• Athenahealth, Inc.

• Medtronic Plc

• Alivecor, Inc.

• Johnson & Johnson

• Ihealth Lab Inc.

