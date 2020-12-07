Global Failure Analysis Equipment Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.



The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Increasing demand for failure analysis equipment from wireless communication and electronics manufacturing industries are the major driver factors for the failure analysis market. The ever decreasing size and complicated circuit design requirement of semiconductor and embedded system has led to extensive acceptance of failure analysis equipment throughout the development process of integrated circuits (ICs). Furthermore, the demand from other manufacturing industries such as oil and gases and mining is boosting the market of failure analysis equipment.

The speculation concerning the efficiency of failure analysis equipment is acting as one of the major hindrance for the industry. Also, the high price of failure analysis equipment is limiting the wide adoption, particularly by the cost sensitive small and medium scale industries in Asia-Pacific region.

The Secondary Ion Mass Spectroscopy (SIMS) technology accounted for biggest market share in 2017 as it has an ability to identify all the elements in low concentration levels.

Globally, in 2012, Asia Pacific was the leading revenue generator for failure analysis equipment market. The dominance of Asia Pacific region is due to countries like China, India, Japan, Taiwan and Australia among others investing heavily in R&D infrastructure, nanotechnology as well as medical technology. Also, North America and Europe collectively accounted for over one-third of the market share, as these have been constantly focusing on R&D and have been using failure analysis equipment for R&D purpose.

Scope of Global Failure Analysis Equipment Market

Global Failure Analysis Equipment Market, By Equipment

• Scanning electron microscope (SEM)

• Transmission electron microscope (TEM)

• Focused Ion Beam system (FIB)

• Dual Beam (FIB/SEM) systems

Global Failure Analysis Equipment Market, By Technology

• Secondary ION Mass Spectroscopy (SIMS)

• Energy Dispersive X-Ray Spectroscopy (EDX)

• Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP)

• Focused ION Beam (FIB)

• Broad ION Milling (BIM)

• Reactive ION Etching (RIE)

Global Failure Analysis Equipment Market, By Application

• Defect localization

• Defect characterization

• Others

Global Failure Analysis Equipment Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Failure Analysis Equipment Market

• CARL Zeiss SMT GmbH

• FEI Company

• Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

• Jeol Ltd.

• Tescan Orsay Holding, A.S.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Intertek Group PLC

• A&D Company Ltd.

• Motion X Corporation

• EAG (Evans Analytical Group) Inc.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: failure-analysis-equipment Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global failure-analysis-equipment Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global failure-analysis-equipment Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America failure-analysis-equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe failure-analysis-equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific failure-analysis-equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America failure-analysis-equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue failure-analysis-equipment by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global failure-analysis-equipment Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global failure-analysis-equipment Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global failure-analysis-equipment Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

