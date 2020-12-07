Global E-Scrap and Printed Circuit Board (PCB) E-Scrap Market was valued USD XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.



Global E-Scrap and Printed Circuit Board (PCB) E-Scrap Market Drivers and Restrains:

The advancement of technologies, the change of consumer attitudes and the large quantity of waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE) is increasing annually. In light of their characteristics including complex structures, high metals content and potential hazards due to these factors waste PCBs are regarded as the most difficult parts of WEEE to be recycled. Hence, the issue has attracted much attention from researchers and enterprises in the recent ten years. The latest technology for waste PCBs typically categorized as manually dismantling and automatic approaches in developing and developed countries, respectively. Towards achieving the better sustainability and recyclability for waste PCBs, nonmetal powder and precious metals should be developed for a deep recovery using mechanical treatment. A significant shift is emerging from dismantling for recycling of printed circuit boards, to disassembling for remanufacturing of electronic components, which will indicate that a new paradigm of retrieving waste PCBs is shaping.

Manufacturers in the E-scrap and printed circuit board (PCB) E-scrap are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share. Moreover, strategic mergers and acquisitions and technological innovations are also the key focus areas of the manufacturers.

Global E-Scrap and Printed Circuit Board (PCB) E-Scrap Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on source of e-scrap, the market is classified into household appliances, IT and telecommunication products and entertainment devices. E-waste produced from household appliances accounted for the maximum share of the global e-waste market in 2016, at around XX% of the volume of the overall e-scrap and printed circuit board (PCB) e-scrap market. Moreover, the segment is expected to show sustainable growth throughout the forecast period due to high usage of various types of electronic equipment in household application in terms of units.

In terms of PCB e-waste type, the market is segmented into telecommunication circuit cards, network communication boards, circuit packs and PC motherboards. The telecommunication circuit cards segment held the largest volume share of around XX% and a value share of XX% in the overall PCB e-scrap market in 2016. Moreover, it is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

In terms of material extracted from PCB e-scrap, the market is segmented into ferrous components, metals (copper, aluminum, tin), and precious metals (gold, silver, palladium). The metals segment held the largest volume share of around XX% and value share of XX% in the overall e-scrap and PCB e-scrap market in 2016.

Global E-Scrap and Printed Circuit Board (PCB) E-Scrap Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, Asia Pacific is the leading market for e-scrap and PCB e-scrap. Asia Pacific is also expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. In the Asia Pacific region China, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea are among the major markets for e-scrap and printed circuit board (PCB) e-scrap. The Asia Pacific market was valued at US$ XX bn in 2016 and is expected to rise to US$ XX bn by 2026 at a sturdy CAGR of 6.2% in the 2018-2026 forecast period. China is the leading national market for e-scrap and PCB e-scrap in Asia Pacific and is bettered only by the U.S. as to its share in the global e-scrap and PCB e-scrap market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive assessment projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report helps in understanding Global E-scrap and printed circuit board (PCB) E-scrap market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and projecting the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, growth strategies, and regional presence. To understand the market dynamics and by region, the report has covered the PEST analysis by region and key economies across the globe, which are supposed to have an impact on market in forecast period. PORTER’s analysis, and SVOR analysis of the market as well as detailed SWOT analysis of key players has been done to analyze their strategies. The report will be address all questions of shareholders to prioritize their efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global E-scrap and printed circuit board (PCB) E-scrap market.

Scope of the Global E-Scrap and Printed Circuit Board (PCB) E-Scrap Market:

Global E-Scrap and Printed Circuit Board (PCB) E-Scrap Market, by PCB E-Scrap Type:

• Telecommunications Circuit Cards

• Network Communication Boards

• Circuit Packs

• PC Motherboards

Global E-Scrap and Printed Circuit Board (PCB) E-Scrap Market, by Source of e-scrap:

• Household appliances

• IT and Telecommunication products

• Entertainment devices

Global E-Scrap and Printed Circuit Board (PCB) E-Scrap Market, by Material Recovered:

• Ferrous Components

• Metals (Copper, Aluminum, Tin)

• Precious Metals (Gold, Silver, Palladium)

Global E-Scrap and Printed Circuit Board (PCB) E-Scrap Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global E-Scrap and Printed Circuit Board (PCB) E-Scrap Market, Major Players:

• Umicore N.V.

• LS-Nikko Copper Inc.

• Boliden Group

• Dowa Holdings Co. Ltd.

• Ultromext Ltd

• GCL Recycling and Refining

• URT Recycling Technology

• Mairec

• Feeco International

• Qizheng

• AmeriScraps

