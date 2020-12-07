Europe Temperature Sensor Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2019 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Europe Temperature Sensor Market

A temperature sensor is generally a device, which can be a thermocouple or RTD that provides temperature measurement using an electrical signal. A thermocouple is normally made using two dissimilar metals that generate an electrical voltage which is in direct proportion to changes in temperature.

The Temperature Sensor market in Europe is divided into product type, process end-use application, non-process end-use application, and geography. By product type, the market is classified into thermistor, thermocouple, temperature sensor IC, resistive temperature detector, bimetallic temperature sensor, fiber-optic temperature sensor, an infrared temperature sensor. Based on process end-use application, the market comprises oil and gas, metal, plastics, chemical and petrochemical, energy and power, food and beverages, refining, and glass. On the basis of non-process end-use application, the market includes healthcare, automotive, electrical and electronics, aerospace & defense, and HVAC.

In Europe, as the technology progresses there are changes in the manufacturing requirements that become more stringent, with the dimensional measurement becoming increasingly vital for providing quality products. At different scales of dimensional measurement, there lies a large part of the associated uncertainty which is attributable to thermal effects. The thermal variation is considered to be the largest source of dimensional measurement providing uncertainty that must be monitored and modeled for gauging probable effects.

The modeling thermal variation has been the purpose of a number of studies in UK and Germany with the primary focus on machining processes such as thermal modeling during the chip-formation for machining and also the estimation of machining characteristics delivering in die sinking electro-discharge machining. The finite element analysis has been used recently by combining with machine learning algorithms for model thermo-mechanical loads in various turning processes. The studies related to thermal variation has been studied for mechanical assemblies having a thermal impact on tolerances.

Depending upon various products, preferably components are used to monitor temperatures using non-invasive methods of temperature measurement owing to speed and practicality. Different admissible are there to attach or embed more invasive sensor types, offering a higher degree of accuracy for thermally sensitive materials

Europe has companies that are keen on the development and advancement of the manufacturing sector, especially in the temperature sensor market. UK, Germany, France, and Russia are a few major countries that are contributing to the overall development of the Temperature Sensor market in Europe. Higher investments, along with the growth of advanced sensors for better monitoring of thermal power have boosted the Temperature Sensor sector in Europe.

Key Highlights:

• Europe Temperature Sensor market size analysis and forecast

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the Europe Temperature Sensor market

• Europe Temperature Sensor Market segmentation on the basis of type, process end-use application, non-process end-use application, and geography

• Europe Temperature Sensor Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with a contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of the study

• Europe Temperature Sensor Market analysis and forecast for major countries has been provided.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market Temperatures and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Europe Temperature Sensor Market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion

Research Methodology

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at a country level to get a fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the global market value for Europe Temperature Sensor Market.

Some of the key players of the Europe Temperature Sensor market include:

• Variohm

• ITH

• Testemp Ltd.

• Sterling Sensors

• Peak Sensors

• Sens 2B

• Thermofisher Scientific inc

• Omega Engineering

• Berger

• Auxitrol

Key Target Audience:

• Semiconductor product designers and fabricators

• Temperature sensors manufacturers

• Component suppliers

• End-users/enterprise-users

• Research institutes and organizations

• Government bodies, venture capitalists, and private equity firms

• Market research and consulting firms

• Enterprise data center professionals

The scope of the Europe Temperature Sensor Market:

The research report segments Europe Temperature Sensor market based on type, process end-use application, non-process end-use application, and geography.

Europe Temperature Sensor Market, By Product Type:

• Thermistor

• Thermocouple

• Temperature Sensor IC

• Resistive Temperature Detector (RTD)

• Bimetallic Temperature Sensor

• Fiber Optic Temperature Sensor

• Infrared Temperature Sensor

Europe Temperature Sensor Market, By Process End-Use Application:

• Oil and Gas

• Metal

• Plastics

• Chemical and Petrochemical

• Energy and Power

• Food and Beverages

• Refining

• Glass

Europe Temperature Sensor Market, By Non-Process End-Use Application:

• Healthcare

• Automotive

• Electrical and Electronics

• Aerospace & Defense

• HVAC

Europe Temperature Sensor Market, By Geography:

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o Italy

o France

o Russia

o Spain

o Others

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: europe-temperature-sensor Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global europe-temperature-sensor Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global europe-temperature-sensor Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America europe-temperature-sensor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe europe-temperature-sensor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific europe-temperature-sensor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America europe-temperature-sensor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue europe-temperature-sensor by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global europe-temperature-sensor Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global europe-temperature-sensor Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global europe-temperature-sensor Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

