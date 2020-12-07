Global ambient light sensor market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

An ambient light sensor is an electronic component which is used in Smartphone’s, mobile devices, LCD TVs, LEDs, notebooks and in automotive displays. Ambient light sensors are also known as illumination sensors, brightness sensors, optical sensor and simply light sensors. It is a photodetector which is used to sense the quantity of ambient light present, and properly dim the device’s screen to match it.

Market Dynamics

Growing number of Smartphone users across the globe is major driving factor behind the growth of market. Surge in the adoption of ambient light sensors in smart indoor and outdoor lighting systems, in consumer electronics industry, increased need for low energy consumption or energy management by automatic control of brightness level in mobile phones and growing use of ambient light sensor in auto ON/OFF of street lights are expected to witness fast growth during forecast period. Ambient light sensors are widely used in every type of illumination sources such as natural sunlight, fluorescent and incandescent lamps, which is ultimately propelling the growth of market.

Nevertheless, low current output and the need for external amplification circuit could hamper the growth of market. Also poor temperature and low dispersion could hinder the growth of ambient light sensor market.

Global Ambient Light Sensor Market: Segmentation Analysis

By sensor type, Phototransistor segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. A phototransistor is a current amplification and electronic switching component which depends on exposure of light to operate. These are operated by light relatively than electric current. Phototransistor provides a large amount of gain, low cost and used in various applications is ultimately propelling the growth of market. It provides large output signal than other ambient light sensor device. Furthermore, a phototransistors sensor are of low-cost visible and near-IR photodetection, gives fast response time and are available in a broad range of packages including epoxy-coated, transfer-molded and surface mounting technology.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/62760

By industry, consumer electronics industry dominated the market in 2019 and is projected to witness fast growth at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. It is widely used in various electronic products such as in mobile devices, notebooks, automotive displays and in LCD TVs. The adoption rate of ambient light sensors is high in Smartphone’s. It reduces the power consumption of the displays and enhances the Smartphone user readability. When the Smartphone is used outside in bright sunlight, the sensor senses the ambient light and therefore transmits a signal which would cause the LED Backlight to increase its brightness, while on a dim lighting situation the data measured by the sensor would cause the LED backlight to be dimmed.

Global Ambient Light Sensor Market: Regional Analysis

Region wise, North America held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The US and Canada are major key contributors behind the growth of market. The growth is attributed to the high adoption of Smartphone’s among all age of people across the region. Also growing number of smart homes along with smart ambient lighting solutions in the region is further propelling the growth of market.

Rising need for energy efficient solutions and technical advancements in smart lighting applications across various industry verticals like automotive is expected to improve market growth in the region.

Global Ambient Light Sensor Market: Key Development

In Jan 2020, AMS a leading worldwide supplier of high-performance sensor solutions launched the AS7350, the market’s most advanced spectral ambient light sensor (ALS) for high-end mobile phone cameras.

In July 2019, The Optoelectronics group of Vishay Intertechnology introduced a new ambient light sensor for small form factor applications such as smart watches and sport bands.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Ambient Light Sensor Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Ambient Light Sensor Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Ambient Light Sensor Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Ambient Light Sensor Market make the report investor’s guide.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/62760

The Scope of Global Ambient Light Sensor Market

Global Ambient Light Sensor Market, By Sensor Type

• Phototransistors

• Photodiodes

• Photonic integrated circuits

Global Ambient Light Sensor Market, By Output Type

• Analog

• Digital

Global Ambient Light Sensor Market, By Mounting Style

• SMD/SMT

• Through Hole

• Others

Global Ambient Light Sensor Market, By Industry

• Consumer Electronics

• Automotive

• Robotics

• Medical Devices

• Security Lighting

• Sunlight Harvesting

• Others

Global Ambient Light Sensor Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Global Ambient Light Sensor Market, Key Players

• Ams AG

• Texas Instruments

• ON Semiconductor

• Broadcom Limited

• Rohm Semiconductor

• OSRAM Opto Semiconductor

• Intersil

• Maxim Integrated

• Panasonic Corporation

• Vishay Semiconductor

• Arrow Electronics

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: ambient-light-sensor Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global ambient-light-sensor Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global ambient-light-sensor Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America ambient-light-sensor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe ambient-light-sensor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific ambient-light-sensor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America ambient-light-sensor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue ambient-light-sensor by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global ambient-light-sensor Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global ambient-light-sensor Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global ambient-light-sensor Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of ambient-light-sensor Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-ambient-light-sensor-market/62760/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com