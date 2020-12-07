India Animal Health Care Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

India Animal Health Care Market Drivers and Restrains:

India Animal healthcare market includes of therapeutic type and solutions for pet and farm animals. Pet animals can be adopted for companionship or as house/office guards, and farm animals are raised for meat and milk-related products. The rising pet adoption need to control spreading of zoonotic diseases, favorable government initiatives to promote animal healthcare practices, constantly growing demand for animal source i.e., protein and advancements in animal drugs development are some of the driving factor behind India animal healthcare market growth. Increasing incidences of zoonotic diseases in humans due to consumption of meat is also playing a major factor for market growth. Governments of India have initiated animal vaccination programs and made vaccination mandatory, with this development of new biological and drugs, animal healthcare market is likely to witness significant growth.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

India Animal Health Care Market Segmentation Analysis:

Base on the therapeutic type, the India animal health care market have been segmented into drugs and Vaccine. The vaccine segment is estimated to expand at CAGR XX% during the forecast period. Vaccines have gained importance rapidly in past two decades. The objective of animal industry to focus more on prevention than cure has resulted to improvement of several vaccines and is broadening the pipeline.

A report covers the recent development for India animal health care market i.e., June 2018 – Elanco Animal Health announced new respiratory PRRS vaccine a modified-live respiratory vaccine.

India Animal Health Care Market Competitive landscape

Major Key players operating in this market are Bayer healthcare, Boehringer Ingelheim, Elanco (Eli lilly and company), Merck Animal Health, Virbac Corporation. Manufacturers in the India animal health care are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share. Moreover, strategic mergers and acquisitions and technological innovations are also the key focus areas of the manufacturers.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of India animal health care market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding India animal health care market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the India animal health care market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the India animal health care market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the India Animal Health Care Market:

India Animal Health Care Market, by Animal Type:

• Bovine Species

• Porcine Species

• Pvine Species

• Poultry Species

• Canine Species

• Feline Species

India Animal Health Care Market, by Therapeutic Type:

• Drugs

• Vaccines

India Animal Health Care Market, by Distribution Channel:

• Veterinary Hospitals

• Veterinary Clinics

• Pharmacies and Drug Stores

India Animal Health Care Market, Major Players:

• Bayer healthcare

• Boehringer Ingelheim

• Elanco (Eli lilly and company)

• Merck Animal Health

• Virbac Corporation

• Zoetis animal healthcare

• Ceva Sante Animale

• merial ltd.

• Sanofi

• Vetoquinol S.A.

• Phirbo Animal Health

Major Table India Animal Health Care Market of Contents Report

1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Research Methodology

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.1.1. Secondary data

2.3.1.2. Secondary Sources

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.3.2.1. Data from Primary Sources

2.3.2.2. Breakdown of Primary Sources

3. Executive Summary: India Animal Health Care Market Size, by Market Value (US$ Bn)

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. Porter’s Analysis

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Market Risk Analysis

4.6. SWOT Analysis

4.7. Industry Trends and Emerging Technologies

5. Supply Side and Demand Side Indicators

6. India Animal Health Care Market Analysis and Forecast, by Animal Type

6.1. Introduction and Definition

6.2. Key Findings

6.3. India Animal Health Care Market Value Share Analysis, by Animal Type

6.4. India Animal Health Care Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Animal Type

6.5. India Animal Health Care Market Analysis, by Animal Type

6.6. India Animal Health Care Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Animal Type

7. India Animal Health Care Market Analysis and Forecast, by Therapeutic Type

7.1. Introduction and Definition

7.2. Key Findings

7.3. India Animal Health Care Market Value Share Analysis, by Therapeutic Type

7.4. India Animal Health Care Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Therapeutic Type

7.5. India Animal Health Care Market Analysis, by Therapeutic Type

7.6. India Animal Health Care Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Therapeutic Type

