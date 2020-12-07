Global Infertility Treatment Market was valued US$ 1.65 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XXBn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Global Infertility Treatment Market

The major driving factors for global infertility treatment market include declining global fertility rate, rising number of fertility clinics worldwide, technological advancements, and increasing public- private investments, funds, grants, and increasing adoption of surrogacy by single parents and same-sex couples. Additionally, Smoking, drinking and fast-food are the major reasons for the decline in fertility rates and high prevalence of lifestyle disorders, smoking reduces fertility in female ovocytes and in male sperm. Thus, the various disorders caused by the smoking and decline in the fertility rate are drive the growth of the infertility treatment market. Emerging economies and use of fertility treatment options by single parents and same-sex couples provide a suitable opportunity for the growth of the infertility treatment market.

High cost of Infertility Treatment is restraining infertility treatment market growth. The procedure is performed by highly skilled and trained professionals with the use of sophisticated equipment, lack of professionals further hinders growth. The risk and complications associated with the infertility treatment, and unsupportive government regulations for certain infertility treatment options act as major hindrances for the growth of the infertility treatment market.

Request For View Sample infertility-treatment Market Report Page https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/20704/

The infertility treatment market is segmented into procedure, products, patient type, end-user, and region. In terms of procedure, infertility treatment market is segmented into assisted reproductive technology, in-vitro fertilization, intracytoplasmic sperm injection, gamete donatio, surrogacy, artificial insemination, intrauterine insemination, intracervical insemination, intramural insemination, fertility surgeries, and others. Based on products segment, infertility treatment market is classified into instruments, micromanipulator systems, laser systems, imaging systems, ovum aspiration pumps, sperm analyzers, incubators, gas analyzers, workstations, media & consumables, and accessories.

Further patient type, infertility treatment market is divided into male treatment, and female treatment. In terms of end-user, infertility treatment market is classified into fertility centers, hospitals & surgical clinics, cryobanks, and research institutes. In terms of patient type, female patient is slated to witness rapid growth, due to decreasing fertility rates and delayed parenthood. Fertility centers are poised to grow at robust rate, owing to their increasing number. Greater number of individuals choosing for the procedure in clinical setting as a result of availability of skilled medical practitioners and advanced equipment is propelling segment growth.

Based on procedure, the assisted reproductive technology segment is expected to grow at XX % highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to ongoing technological advancements in the field of assisted reproductive technology, growing awareness about IVF among individuals, and increasing adoption of surrogacy by single parents and same-sex couples.

Geographically, the Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the global infertility treatment market during the forecast period, due to the rise in medical tourism in Asian countries, rapid increase in healthcare expenditure, and declining fertility rates, thereby propelling the growth of the infertility treatment market in Asia Pacific.

Key player operating in global infertility treatment market are CCRM, Ferring Pharmaceutical, Merck & Co, Monash IVF Group, The Cooper Company, Thermo Fisher, 16.3.8. Surelife Pte Ltd., Biogenics Inc., Cook Group Incorporated, Esco Micro Pte. Ltd., Genea Limited, Hamilton Throne Ltd., Ihmedical A/S, Invo Bioscience, Irvine Scientific, Ivftech APS, Kitazato, Labotect GmbH, Lifeglobal Group LLC, Medgyn Products Inc., Microtech Ivf S.R.O., Nikon Instruments Inc., Ri.Mos, Rinovum Women’s Health Company, Rocket Medical PLC, Somatex Medical Technologies GmbH, The Baker Company Inc., The Cooper Companies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Vitrolife AB, and Zander Scientific Inc.and United Healthcare Group.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Infertility Treatment Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Infertility Treatment Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Infertility Treatment Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Global Infertility Treatment Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Infertility Treatment Market make the report investor’s guide.

Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Market infertility-treatment Report Here:@ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/20704/

Scope of Global Infertility Treatment Market:

Global Infertility Treatment Market, by Procedure:

• Assisted Reproductive Technology

• In-vitro Fertilization

• Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection

• Gamete Donation

• Surrogacy

• Artificial Insemination

• Intrauterine Insemination

• Intracervical Insemination

• Intramural Insemination

• Fertility Surgeries

• Others

Global Infertility Treatment Market, by Products:

• Instruments

• Micromanipulator Systems

• Laser Systems

• Imaging Systems

• Ovum Aspiration Pumps

• Sperm Analyzers

• Incubators

• Gas Analyzers

• Workstations

• Media & Consumables

• Accessories

Global Infertility Treatment Market, by Patient type:

• Male Treatment

• Female Treatment

Global Infertility Treatment Market, by End-User:

• Fertility Centers

• Hospitals & Surgical Clinics

• Cryobanks

• Research Institutes

Global Infertility Treatment Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Key player’s operating in Global Infertility Treatment Market:

• CCRM

• Ferring Pharmaceutical

• Merck & Co

• Monash IVF Group

• The Cooper Company

• Thermo Fisher

• United Healthcare Group

• Surelife Pte Ltd.

• Biogenics Inc.

• Cook Group Incorporated

• Esco Micro Pte. Ltd.

• Genea Limited

• Hamilton Throne Ltd.

• Ihmedical A/S

• Invo Bioscience

• Irvine Scientific

• Ivftech APS

• Kitazato

• Labotect GmbH

• Lifeglobal Group LLC

• Medgyn Products Inc.

• Microtech Ivf S.R.O.

• Nikon Instruments Inc.

• Ri.Mos

• Rinovum Women’s Health Company

• Rocket Medical PLC

• Somatex Medical Technologies GmbH

• The Baker Company Inc.

• The Cooper Companies Inc.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Vitrolife AB

• Zander Scientific Inc.

Major Table infertility-treatment Market of Contents Report

Chapter One: infertility-treatment Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global infertility-treatment Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global infertility-treatment Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America infertility-treatment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe infertility-treatment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific infertility-treatment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America infertility-treatment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue infertility-treatment by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global infertility-treatment Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global infertility-treatment Market Segment by Application

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of infertility-treatment Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-infertility-treatment-market/20704/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: Maximize Market Research Pvt. Ltd.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com

Connect With us at LinkedIn LinkedIn

Connect with us at Facebook Facebook

Contact With Us at Twitter Twitter