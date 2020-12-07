A recent market report published by FMI on the metal container market provides global industry analysis for 2015-2019 & forecast for 2020-2030. The report offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters of the metal container market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Market Taxonomy

The global metal container market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers.

By Product Type Cans Cone Top Cans F-Style Steel Cans Utility Cans Slip Cover Cans Others

Drums

Aerosol Cans

Pails

Intermediate Bulk Containers

Others By Material Type Steel

Aluminum

Tin By End Use Food and Beverage Industry

Chemicals

Automotive

Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Building & Construction

Other End Use Region North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report begins with the executive summary of the metal container market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes dominant segments in the global metal container market, along with key facts about metal container market. It also includes graphical representation of the segments according to market size and growth rate.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find detailed taxonomy and definition of the metal container market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about metal container market present in the market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers to understand the scope of the metal container market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

Key market trends that are expected to significantly impact market growth during the forecast period on the metal container market have been mentioned in this section.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

This section includes factors that have emerged as key success factors and strategies adopted by key market participants.

Chapter 05 – Global Metal Container Market Demand Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast, 2020–2030

This section explains the global market volume (Mn units) and value (US$ Mn) analysis and forecast for the metal container market between the forecast period of 2020-2030. It includes the detailed analysis of the historical metal container market, along with Y-o-Y growth opportunity for the forecast period (2020-2030) and opportunity analysis for the future.

Chapter 06 – Global Metal Container Market – Pricing Analysis

This section highlights the average pricing analysis on the basis of product type of metal container market in different regions across the globe. The weighted average pricing at the manufacturer-level is analyzed in this section.

Chapter 07 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key forecast factors that are expected to influence the growth of metal container market over the forecast period. This chapter also highlights the key market dynamics of the metal container market, which include the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends. This section also includes value chain analysis which represents product flow from raw material or component supplier till the end users.

Chapter 08 – Impact of COVID-19

This section includes a comprehensive study of impact of COVID-19 on the global metal container market.

Chapter 09 – Global Metal Container Market Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast 2020–2030, By Product Type

Based on product type, the metal container market is segmented into cans, drums, aerosol cans, pails, intermediate bulk containers and others. In this chapter, readers can find information about key attractive segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 10 – Global Metal Container Market Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast 2020–2030, By Material Type

Based on material type, the metal container market is segmented as steel, aluminum and tin. In this chapter, readers can find information about key segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 11 – Global Metal Container Market Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast 2020–2030, By End Use

Based on end use, the metal container market is segmented as food & beverage industry, chemicals, automotive, pharmaceutical & healthcare, cosmetics & personal care, building & construction and other end uses. In this chapter, readers can find information about key segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 12 – Global Metal Container Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, By Region

This chapter explains how the metal container market is expected to grow across various geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania.

Chapter 13 – North America Metal Container Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of growth of the North America metal container market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers will also find some of key points on the basis of estimated market size and consumption of metal container market.

Chapter 14 – Latin America Metal Container Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and the regional trends, which are impacting the growth of the Latin America metal container market. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the metal container market in leading countries in Latin America such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 15 –Europe Metal Container Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

Important growth prospects of the metal container market based on product type, material type and end use in several countries such as Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, BENELUX and Nordic, Russia, Poland, and Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 16 – Middle East and Africa Metal Container Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter provides information about how the metal container market will grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, North Africa, and Rest of MEA during the forecast period 2020- 2030.

Chapter 17 –East Asia Metal Container Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter highlights the growth of the metal container market in East Asia by focusing on China, Japan, and South Korea. The section also highlights data points regarding the growth of the metal container market in East Asia.

Chapter 18 –South Asia Metal Container Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and the regional trends, which are impacting the growth of the South Asia metal container market. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the metal container market in leading countries such as India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Rest of South Asia.

Chapter 19 –Oceania Metal Container Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

In this section, readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the Oceania metal container market during the forecast period of 2020-2030. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the metal container market in leading countries such as Australia and New Zealand.

Chapter 20 – Metal Container Market Country-wise Analysis and Forecast

This chapter provides information about how the metal container market will grow in various countries such as United States, Canada, Germany, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, Russia, Poland, Turkey, South Africa, GCC Countries, Japan, South Korea, China, India, Australia, and New Zealand across the regions during the forecast period 2020 – 2030.

Chapter 21 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the metal container market along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 22– Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers will find a comprehensive list of all leading manufacturers in the metal container market, along with detailed information about each company, including company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Ball Corporation, Ardagh Group S.A., CCL Industries Inc., CPMC Holdings Ltd., Silgan Holdings Inc., Grief Inc., Toyo Seikan Co., Ltd., Crown Holdings, Inc., Mauser Packaging Solutions, Nampak Ltd., Montebello Packaging Inc., Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd., HUBER Packaging Group GmbH, NCI Packaging and Great Western Containers Inc.

Chapter 23– Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the metal container market report.

Chapter 24 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, as well as important qualitative and quantitative information, about the metal container market.