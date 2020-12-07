A recent market study published by Future Market Insights on the die casting services market offers global industry analysis for 2015-2019 & opportunity assessment for 2020-2030. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Market Segmentation

The global die casting services market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers.

Product Type High Pressure

Low Pressure

Gravity Application Telecom

Consumer Goods

Automotive

Electronics

Aerospace and Defence

Others Region North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The executive summary of the die casting services market includes the global market outlook, proprietary wheel of fortune, demand-side and supply-side trends, opportunity assessment, and recommendations on the global die casting services market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the detailed segmentation and definition of the die casting services market in this chapter, which will help them understand basic information about the die casting services market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help the reader, understand the scope of the die casting services market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The report provides key market trends that are expected to impact market growth significantly during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are provided in this section, along with key market developments or product innovations.

Chapter 04 – Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

This section provides an in-depth analysis of the Covid-19 situation, the effects of nation-wide lockdown on economy, and the industries affected. The section also illustrates the impact of Covid-19 on manufacturing industry, and on supply chain worldwide. The report demonstrates the projected recovery for hardest hit sectors.

Chapter 05 – Impact of COVID-19 on Die Casting Services Market

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the die casting services market is explained in this chapter. It also includes sales projection for the die casting services market during and after the crisis.

Chapter 06 – Global Die Casting Services Market Demand Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030

This section provides detailed analysis of the historical die casting services market size, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the incremental opportunity for the current year (2020 – 2021) and an absolute opportunity for the forecast period (2020–2030).

Chapter 07 – Market Background

The associated industry assessment of the global die casting services market is carried out in this section. In addition, this chapter explains key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the global die casting services market over the forecast period. Along with macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the opportunity analysis for the market. It offers provides key market dynamics of the die casting services market, which include drivers, restraints, and trends. Moreover, it will help readers understand key trends followed by leading manufacturers in the die casting services market.

Chapter 8 – Global Die Casting Services Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Type

Based on type, the die casting services market is segmented into high pressure, low pressure and gravity. In this chapter, readers can find market attractiveness analysis, based on types.

Chapter 9 – Global Die Casting Services Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Application

Based on application, the die casting services market is segmented into telecom, consumer goods, automotive, electronics, aerospace and defence, and other applications. In this chapter, readers can find market attractiveness analysis, based on application.

Chapter 10 – Global Die Casting Services Market Analysis 2015–2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Region

This chapter explains how the die casting services market will grow across various geographic regions, such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, Oceania, East Asia, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Chapter 11 – North America Die Casting Services Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the die casting services market in the North America region, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find regional trends, opportunities, and market growth based on product type, application and countries in the North America region.

Chapter 12 – Latin America Die Casting Services Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the application areas and regional trends, which are impacting growth of the die casting services market in the Latin America region. This chapter also includes growth prospects of the die casting services market in leading LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico and the Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 13 –Europe Die Casting Services Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

Important growth prospects of the die casting services market based on its end user in several countries such as Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy and, Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 14 – South Asia Die Casting Services Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the die casting services market in the South Asia region, along with a country-wise assessment that include, India, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of South Asia. Readers can also find regional trends, restraints, and market growth of countries in the South Asia region.

Chapter 15 – East Asia Die Casting Services Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the die casting services market in East Asia region including the important growth prospects of the die casting services in several countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are included in this chapter.

Chapter 16 – Oceania Die Casting Services Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the die casting services market in Oceania region including the important growth prospects of the die casting services in several countries Australia and New Zealand are included in this chapter.

Chapter 17 – Middle East and Africa Die Casting Services Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter offers insights into how the die casting services market is expected to grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC Countries, South Africa, North Africa and the Rest of MEA, during the forecast period 2020-2030.

Chapter 18 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about tier analysis and market concentration of the key players in the die casting services market along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 19 – Competition Deep-Dive Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of leading manufacturers in the die casting services market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Spark Minda, Kuusakoski Group, NEMAK, Ryobi Limited, Linamar Corporation, Carlton Die Castings Ltd., Form Technologies, Handtmann Group of Companies, Koch Enterprises Ltd., Premier Die Casting Company, Expromet Technologies Global Limited, Elcee Group B.V., Dean Group of Companies, Koch Enterprises Inc., MRT Castings Ltd., JPM Group, NovaCast Limited, Arrow Butler Castings Ltd, Lupton & Place Ltd., and Harrisons Die Casting, among others.

Chapter 20 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the die casting services.

Chapter 21 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, as well as important qualitative and quantitative information, on the die casting services market.