Global Dental Radiology and Imaging Devices Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a 9.4% CAGR of around during a forecast period.

Market Definition

Dental radiology and imaging devices are commonly using for diagnosis and treatment of dental problems with the help of radioactive substances, x-rays, and other forms of radiant energy. People of all age groups having dental problems, which can be detected by these systems like dental imaging systems. This system is used to get the entire visual image of the oral cavity and devices to include a tiny camera to reach the internal corners of the oral cavity and screen to get the visual image of the same.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamics

The report provides an in-depth analysis of all market dynamics including drivers and restraints and opportunities of the dental radiology and imaging devices market. The high acceptance of digital dental radiology and imaging systems, technological advancements in the dental equipment such as CBCT, rise in geriatric population, and these factors, fosters the market growth. The physical damages and genetic abnormalities helps to boost the demand for maxillofacial and oral surgeries. Rising awareness between people concerning oral care is also the factor that leads to global market growth. The dental diagnostic radiology and imaging devices help to meet the oral healthcare demands of people and will drive the market growth.

The increasing use of dental imaging and radiology in orthodontic diagnosis and treatment planning is generating enormous opportunities for the market to evolve. However, the lack of reimbursement policies in dental care and the elevation in the price of digital radiology systems are some of the major concerns expected to hamper the market growth.

Dental Radiology and Imaging Devices Market Segment analysis

Based on type, the dental imaging devices segment is expected to grow at the highest XX % CAGR throughout the forecast period. The intraoral and extra oral X-rays with digital technologies, both are leading the market by replacing analog systems. Digital technology offers dental physicians with many technological and operational efficiencies when operating X-ray systems. Through digital technology, dentists can instantly upload and manipulate X-ray images using imaging software. This permits dentists to observe enhanced images of the X-rays for accurate diagnoses. Similarly, dentists are able to save time and cost of the process. Besides, switching to digital technology aids to reduce the amount of radiation exposure to patients.

By Imaging type, 3D imaging type is expected to account for the largest XX% market share by 2027. The 3D imaging type is the most preferred technology, which helps to get the entire 3D view of the oral cavity. Also, it helps to get a clear understanding of the anatomy compared to 2D imaging systems. The benefits of 3D imaging is high resolution imaging of hard tissues which is one of the unique quality of 3D dental X-ray systems. According to the World health Organization (WHO), periodontal diseases and dental caries are the most common oral disorders affecting 60% to 90% of schoolchildren and 5% to 20% of middle-aged adults.

Dental Radiology and Imaging Devices Market Regional analysis

The North America region has dominated the market with US$ XX38.7 Mn in 2019 because of researchers are widely accepting dental imaging and radiology techniques, which is forecast to contribute to the market growth in the upcoming years. The executive committee of the American Academy of Oral and Maxillofacial Radiology, for example, initiated collecting position papers and guidelines for the usage in radiology and dental imaging in orthodontics, endodontic, and implant planning.

Developing country in APAC such as Japan holding the largest share of XX%. Owing to increasing awareness about oral care, growing dental diseases, number of dental implants, and disposable income are contributing to the growth of dental radiology and dental imaging devices market.

Recent Developments:

In March 2019, CEFLA Group accepts pre-market approval from the FDA for 5G XL scanner.

March 2019, Acteon Group has arrived into exclusive negotiations to Villa Sistemi Medicali’s dental division

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Dental Radiology and Imaging Devices Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Dental Radiology and Imaging Devices Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Dental Radiology and Imaging Devices Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Dental Radiology and Imaging Devices Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Dental Radiology and Imaging Devices Market

Global Dental Radiology and Imaging Devices Market, by Type

• Dental Radiology Devices

• Dental Imaging Devices

Global Dental Radiology and Imaging Devices Market, by Imaging Type

• 2D Imaging

• 3D Imaging

Global Dental Radiology and Imaging Devices Market, by Application

• Diagnosis

• Therapeutic

• Cosmetic

• Forensic

Global Dental Radiology and Imaging Devices Market, by End User

• Hospitals and Dental Clinics

• Forensic Laboratories

• Academic and Research Institutes

Global Dental Radiology and Imaging Devices Market, by Regions

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Players operating the Global Dental Radiology and Imaging Devices Market

• Carestream Health

• Dentsply Sirona

• Flow Dental

• KaVo Dental GmbH

• LED Medical Diagnostics

• Midmark Corp.

• Nobel Biocare

• 3M

• Danaher Corporation

• Planmeca Oy

