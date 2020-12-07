Global Compounding Pharmacies Market is valued at around USD XX Billion and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of over 4% by 2027.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Favourable demographic inclinations towards improved life expectancy coupled with rising geriatric population will render substantial positive impact on Global Compounding Pharmacies Market growth. Patient of old age normally needs dosage forms and drug excipients that are unalike from commercially available products in market. In such circumstances, compounded medications tailor-made to individual needs allow superior handling of disease conditions. As a result, growing number of geriatric population will boost the market for compounded medications.

Dearth of availability of skilled workforce coupled with high cost of sophisticated equipment required for compounding medicines might hamper the market growth by 2024. Continuously, changing regulations will further hinder the industry growth affecting the production of compounded drugs on large scale. Lack of timely availability of customary drugs will lead the demand for compounded medications. Shortage of drugs might have severe repercussion such as death of patients. For instance, Europe and North America region have witnessed substantial drug shortage over past few years.

Oral product segment from Global Compounding Pharmacies Market accounted for highest market share in 2017. The high market value is owed to the growing demand for compounded oral medicine, particularly in the domain of pain management. Additionally, the oral liquid dosage forms are favoured due to associated ease of administration and convenience. Geriatric people time and again desire liquid oral dosage form in auxiliary to commercially available dosage forms.

Adult application segment will show a robust growth over the upcoming years. Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular, respiratory oncology, viral, and bacterial diseases in adult population will mainly boost the segment growth. Women over the age of 40years suffering from hormonal changes in their body require compounded hormonal medications. This will additionally support the segment growth over the forecast timeframe.

Market Segmentation

Global Compounding Pharmacies Market, By Product

• Oral

o Solid preparations

 Tablets

 Capsules

 Granules

 Powder

 Others

o Liquid preparations

 Solutions

 Suspension

 Emulsion

 Syrup

 Others

• Topical

o Ointments

o Creams

o Gels

o Pastes

o Others

• Rectal

o Suppositories

o Edema

o Others

• Parenteral

• Inhaler

• Ophthalmic

o Eye drops

o Ear drops

o Nasal drops

o Others

Global Compounding Pharmacies Market, By Application

• Pediatrics

• Adult

• Geriatric

• Veterinary Therapeutic Area

• Hormone Replacement

• Pain Management

The above data will be provided for following regions/countries (USD Million)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Italy

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

• Latin America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Mexico

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

