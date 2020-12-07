Global atopic dermatitis drugs market was valued US$ 3.8 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 5.42 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.54% during a forecast period.



The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Atopic dermatitis is a medical disorder, which often seems like a red, itchy, and rash normally on the cheeks, arms and legs. It’s generally growing in early childhood and is more common in people who have a family history of the disorder. Atopic dermatitis is chronic & tends to flare periodically and it may be accompanied by asthma & hay fever. Treatment includes for atopic dermatitis are avoiding soap & other irritants and certain creams & ointments may also provide relief from the itching as well rashes.

Rising occurrence of food allergies exacerbating atopic dermatitis, increasing focus on systematic therapies, and the growing use of pharmacological products in developing countries are boosting the growth of the atopic dermatitis drugs market. Major limiting factors of the global atopic dermatitis drug market are side effects, the high cost of treatment, and a dearth of good & safe therapeutics.

The topical route of administration segment is accounted for the largest market share and lead the market during the forecast period owing to the most effective treatment with the least side effects, high patience adherence, cost-effectiveness, and less pain. A topical medication is applied to body surfaces such as the skin and mucous membranes to treat ailments through a large range of classes including creams, foams, gels, lotions, and ointments.

An oral segment is the most frequently used route of drug administration and is the most appropriate and cost-effective. Although solid-dose forms like tablets & capsules have a high degree of drug stability & provide accurate dosage, the oral route is problematic due to the unpredictable nature of gastrointestinal absorption.

North America is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period owing to the growing cases of atopic dermatitis in children is the rising prevalence of food & skin allergies. Furthermore, new product launches in the US are also expected to generate large revenue and drive market growth in the region.

The report covers a comprehensive study of major market drivers, restrains, opportunities, challenges, PESTEL, Porters, SWOT, and technological forecasting in the market.

The Scope of Global Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market:

Global Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market, by Therapy:

• Photo Therapy

• Directed Therapy

Global Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market, by Route of Administration:

• Injectable

• Oral

• Topical

Global Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market, by End User:

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Research Labs

Global Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Player Operating In the Global Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market:

• Mylan

• LEO Pharma

• Bayer HealthCare

• Encore Dermatology

• Novartis AG

• Valent Pharmaceutical Inc.

• Astellas Pharma Inc.

• Meda AB

• Valeant

• Bayer Ag

