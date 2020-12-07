Global perimeter intrusion detection systems market size was US$ 12.36 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 38.34 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 15.2% during forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

A perimeter intrusion detection system (PIDS) is a sensing device which is designed to detect the presence of an intruder attempting to break or breach the physical perimeter of a secured area, property, or buildings. The system is usually installed in an outdoor environment at the boundary limits or around sensitive and high-risk areas. The sensors sense, deter, and interrupt intruders.

Market Dynamics

Growing security concerns around high sensitive areas and growing adoption of video surveillance security systems are major driving factors behind the growth of market. Rising demand for wireless technology in security systems to access it remotely, the surge in the demand for high security against the terrorism, development of advanced integrated systems, increasing initiatives related to smart city worldwide, governments strict rules and regulations to improve perimeter protection and curb infiltration and wide adoption of perimeter intrusion detection system in high-security environments such as airports, nuclear plants, military bases and correctional facilities are expected to improve the growth of market during forecast period.

However, a high initial installation and maintenance cost for SMEs is major restraining factor that could hamper the growth of market. Also fake alarm rates and addition of new innovative technologies in the existing systems could hinder the growth of market.

Global Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market: Segmentation Analysis

By component, solution segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. It is further segmented into sensors and video surveillance system. Growing market for sensors like microwave sensors, infrared sensors, fibre-optic sensors, radar sensors and others to detect the break-through and climb-over activity along the perimeter fence or wall is driving the growth of market. Additionally, growing adoption of video surveillance system with the hardware like cameras, monitor and servers and software like video analytics and video management software are further propelling the growth of PIDS market.

By deployment type, open area segment is projected to witness fast growth at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. Increasing terrorist activities on the boundaries of countries and growing demand for perimeter intrusion detection systems in transportation industry to provide security to the open areas such as railway, airport boundaries are contributed to the growth of global perimeter intrusion detection system market.

Global Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market: Regional Analysis

Region wise, North America held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The US and Canada are major key contributors behind the growth of market. The growth is attributed to the massive presence of perimeter intrusion detection system service providers across the region. Growing need for security systems to avoid terrorist activities and increasing financial investments by the governments for the defense industry is driving the growth of market.

Technological advancements in the video surveillance system and the high focus to make improvement in the existing products by the prominent market players is further propelling the growth of market in the region.

Global Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market: Key Development

In January 2019, Harper Charlie Group Ltd announced the partnership with building defense systems to support and sell perimeter security solutions in the Middle East region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market

Global Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market, By Component

• Solutions

o Sensors

o Video Surveillance Systems

 Hardware

 Software

• Services

o Professional Services

o Managed Services

Global Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market, By Deployment Type

• Open Area

• Fence-Mounted

• Buried

Global Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market, By End User

• Critical Infrastructure

• Military and Defense

• Land

• Naval

• Airborne

• Government

• Transportation

• Industrial

• Correctional Facilities

• Commercial

• Others

Global Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

Global Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market, Key Players

• Honeywell

• FLIR Systems

• Johnson Controls

• Anixter

• Axis Communications

• Schneider Electric

• Senstar Corporation

• RBtec Perimeter Security Systems

• Southwest Microwave

• Advanced Perimeter Systems

• Fiber SenSys

• CIAS Elettronica

• UTC Climate, Controls & Security

• Future Fibre Technologies

• SORHEA

• DeTekion Security Systems

• Jacksons Fencing

• Harper Chalice Group

