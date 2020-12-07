China Electric Car Market size was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at XX% through 2020 to 2027, reaching US$ XX Mn. The report has covered country wise market trends with competitive landscape.

China’s Electric Car Overview:

Hundreds of Chinese companies are chasing a piece of the battery-powered-car market, backed by generous government support. Tesla invests $2 Bn electric-car factory in China in Jan 2020, a brief stroll around an upscale shopping district here shows the company already has plenty of local competition.

Storefronts for Chinese carmakers Byton & WM Motor display sleek new battery-powered models. And across from a Tesla dealership sits a multistory sales outlet for Nio, a Chinese company that delivered 20,000 electric cars to buyers last year.

The Chinese government has spent at least $60 Bn to support the fledgling electric-car industry, including R&D funding, tax exemptions & financing for battery-charging stations, which in turns 400-plus Chinese companies to get into the electric-car business. Some of those companies have cars on the market, however, & many will fail.

After many years of growing electric-car sales, driven by substantial government subsidies for customers, the government last year started cutting those funds, causing sales to fall.Unreliable batteries & other quality problems have also dampened buyer’s enthusiasm. Nio last year evoked 4,800 car batteries after reports of several fires, worsening the unprofitable company’s already precarious finances.

The startup lost $1.2 Bn in the first nine months of 2019 & recently warned it could run out of cash this year unless it raises new funding.For now foreign car companies continue to see gold in China & are enhancing local production of their own electric vehicles.In October, Volkswagen & its Chinese joint-venture partners will start production at two factories, in Shanghai & Foshan, with total potential output of 600,000 electric cars a year.

Ford in recent months began selling its battery-powered Territory SUV, produced in a JV with China’s Jiangling Motors, & is targeting to launch its electric Mustang Mach-E in China in 2021.Consumer demand remains uncertain.

China’s post-coronavirus stimulus plans:

As China tries to recover from the impact of the covid-19, making sure its strategies for EVs stay on track is one priority.Soon after signs that the outbreak in China was under control, the central authority & local governments announced incentive policies aimed at automobiles, particularly new energy vehicles.

In the last few weeks, NEV subsidies & tax break policies set to expire this year were extended by two years to 2022. Battery charging infrastructure frequently cited as a motive for not buying an electric car got booster of 2.7 Bn yuan, which would allow for a ten-fold rise in scale versus last year.

China also targets to increase the share of new energy vehicles in the market to a quarter during forecast period, up from just 5% last year.As China battled Covid-19 in the first three months of the year, production of new energy vehicles fell 60.2 percent from a year ago to 105,000, while sales dropped 56.4 percent to 114,000 vehicles, Overall auto sales declined 42.4percent to 3.672 Mn vehicles.

Meanwhile, China’s electric vehicle start-ups have pushed ahead with getting production back online & launching new products. Some have also reported increasing sales.

China Electric Car Market, By Technology

• BEV

• PHEV

• HEV

China Electric Car Market, By Product

• Hatchback

• Sedan

• SUV

• Others

China Electric Car Market, By Battery

• LFP

• Li-NMC

• Others

China Electric Car Market, By Battery Capacity

• >201 Ah

• <201 Ah

China Electric Car Market, By End-User

• Shared mobility providers

• Government organizations

• Personal users

• Others

China Electric Car Market Key Players

• Tesla

• BMW Group

• Nissan Motor Corporation

• Toyota Motor Corporation

• Volkswagen AG

• General Motors

• Daimler AG

• Energica Motor Company S.p.A.

• BYD Company Motors

• Ford Motor Company.

