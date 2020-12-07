Europe Medical Imaging Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2019 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).



The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/3359

Europe Medical Imaging Market

Imaging for medical purposes or medical imaging comprises of a team that includes services from radiologists, X-ray technologists, sonographers, nurses, biomedical engineers, and additional support staff members. They work together for optimizing the wellbeing of patients, giving importance to each one at a time. The appropriate practice of medical imaging requires multidisciplinary approach further helping patients.

Europe Medical Imaging Market is classified into product, application, equipment size, end-user, and geography. Based on the product, the market is segmented into x-ray, ultrasound, MRI imaging, nuclear imaging, CT scanners, mammography, elastography and thermography. By application, the market is segmented into radiology, cardiology, neurology, orthopaedic illness, gynaecology, and urology. Based on end-user, the market includes hospitals, research centers, diagnostic centers, clinics, and others. Considering the equipment size, bulky-stationary-cart wheel and handheld or portable.

In UK the medical imaging, significant improvements in the stroke services and has made rapid advancement in the brain imaging sector. The National Cancer Strategy has been a crucial driver for higher investments in the new imaging technology within healthcare. Numerous studies have found that using medical imaging increases efficiency in viewing, accessing, and sharing patient related radiographic images or the diagnostic reports. Europe has also seen an increase in the usage of teleradiology and teleconsulting activities within the healthcare sector. Moreover, the medical imaging seems to have improved patient care as the systems help in assisting healthcare professionals for providing more personalized services to patients. The effective medical care and treatment, along with quick disease screening programs encourages evidence-based decision making in medical imaging. This ultimately leads to healthier quality healthcare amenities and delivery to patients.

The telemedicine is an emerging concept which is in use across Germany. It involves the transfer of medical imaging among centers of medical care for the remote diagnostics purposes. The German healthcare industry is assisting foreign health care systems in efforts of supplying own citizens and visitors with the uppermost level of integrated support care services.

Europe has companies that are keen on devlopment and advancement of the healthcare sector especially in the medical imaging market. UK, Germany, France, and Russia are a few major countries that are contributing to the overall development of Europe Medical Imaging Market. Higher investments along with stronger R&D facilities to promote accuracy and personalized services for the patients catering each one at a time have boosted the medical imaging sector in Europe.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/3359

Key Highlights:

• Europe Medical Imaging Market size analysis and forecast

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing growth of the Europe Medical Imaging Market

• Europe Medical Imaging Market segmentation on the basis of product, equipment size, end-user, application, and geography

• Europe Medical Imaging Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of study

• Europe Medical Imaging Market analysis and forecast for major countries has been provided.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Medical Imaging market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion

Years that have been considered for the study are as follows:

• Base Year – 2018

• Estimated Year – 2019

• Forecast Period – 2019 to 2024

Research Methodology:

Bloomberg, Hoovers, and Factiva are some of the paid databases referred in order to gain insights about the Europe Medical Imaging Market. Opinions from experts along with other stakeholders from major market players have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the regional and country-wise size of Europe Medical Imaging Market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Europe Medical Imaging Market globally.

Some of the key players of the Europe Medical Imaging market include:

• Accenture Medical Imaging Solutions

• MIS Healthcare

• Alliance Medical

• Hitachi Medical Systems

• Canon Medical Systems

• DMS-Imaging

• Keosys

• Guerbet Group

• Advanced Medical Imaging Development

• Medical Imaging UK Ltd.

Key Target Audience:

• Medical Imaging Product manufacturers

• Hospitals, clinics, and Nursing homes

• Home healthcare agencies

• Assisted living facilities

• Healthcare insurance providers

• Market research and consulting firms

• Venture capitalists and investors

The scope of the Report:

The research report segments Europe Medical Imaging Market based on product, equipment size, end-user, application, and geography.

Europe Medical Imaging Market, By Product:

• X-Ray

• Ultrasound

• MRI Imaging

• Nuclear Imaging

• CT Scanners

• Mammography

• Elastography

• Thermography

Europe Medical Imaging Market, By Application:

• Radiology

• Cardiology

• Neurology

• Orthopaedic Illnesses

• Gynaecology

• Urology

Europe Medical Imaging Market, By Equipment Size:

• Bulky-Stationary-cart wheel

• Handheld or Portable

Europe Medical Imaging Market, By End-user:

• Hospitals

• Research Centers

• Diagnostic Centers

• Clinics

• Others

Europe Medical Imaging Market, By Geography:

• Europe

• UK

• Germany

• Italy

• France

• Russia

• Spain

• Others

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: europe-medical-imaging Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global europe-medical-imaging Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global europe-medical-imaging Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America europe-medical-imaging Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe europe-medical-imaging Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific europe-medical-imaging Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America europe-medical-imaging Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue europe-medical-imaging by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global europe-medical-imaging Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global europe-medical-imaging Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global europe-medical-imaging Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of europe-medical-imaging Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/europe-medical-imaging-market/3359/#:

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com