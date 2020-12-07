Energy Efficient Motor Market is expected to grow from USD 29.92 Billion in 2019 to USD XX Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026. (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report)



The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/2518

Energy Efficient Motor Market

While converting electrical energy into usable mechanical energy with motor some of the energy is lost as waste heat during the conversion process. Most of the times, not all of the energy going into the motor is converted to usable mechanical energy. Such losses occur repeatedly and may result in huge overall waste. Replacing traditional motors with energy efficient motors would reduce these losses and electricity by 20% to 30%. Energy efficient motors have a low failure rate and a high tolerance for overload conditions, these features make them suitable for a variety of applications.

Increasing automation and robotics in the manufacturing sector, rising need to diminish greenhouse effect, rising demand from HVAC and household applications, reduction in cost of energy consumed, increasing electric vehicle sales, increasing support from governments worldwide for the adoption of energy efficient motors are some major factors driving the growth of energy efficient motor market. However, high initial investment, rising competition among local and international companies are restraining market growth.

Further key findings from the report:

• DC motor market growing at higher CAGR is anticipated to surpass demand for AC motors and lead overall electric motor market by 2026

• From the vertical segment, industrial segment is anticipated to dominate overall revenue generated in the energy efficient motor market. However, automotive and transportation segment is expected to grow at CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period

• Pumps and Compressor segment to hold 38% of energy efficient motor market share by 2026. Pump segment expected to grow at significant higher CAGR of 5.3% compared to compressor segment during the forecast period

• Among geographical regions, industries across Western Europe and North America and some countries in APAC are expected to witness high demand for energy efficient motors

• Energy efficient motor market for HVAC application to grow at significant higher CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing industrialization and urbanization, growing demand for energy efficient devices, and increasing government support

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/2518</

Key Highlights:

• Analyzes competitive developments such as contracts, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, product launches & developments, and research and development (R&D) in the Energy Efficient Motor Market

• The objective of the report is to provide a detailed analysis of the Energy Efficient Motor Market on the basis efficiency level, type, application, vertical, and geography

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2026 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Analysis of the Energy Efficient Motor Market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market

• Segment wise business performance detailed in the report will be worthwhile for the organizations willing to enhance its business

• Provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the Energy Efficient Motor Market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

• This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their position in the business

Research Methodology:

Bloomberg, Hoovers, Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Energy Efficient Motor Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Energy Efficient Motor Market globally.

Key Players in the Energy Efficient Motor Market Are:

• Siemens

• ABB

• General Electric

• Schneider Electric

• Weg

• Nidec

• Bosch Rexroth

• Rockwell

• Crompton Greaves

• Kirloskar Electric

• Havells

• Regal Beloit

• Toshiba

• Maxon Motor

• Brook Crompton

• Honeywell

• Johnson Electric

• Mitsubishi Electric

• Ebm-Papst

Key Target Audience:

• Component manufacturers and distributors

• Motor manufacturers and suppliers

• Analysts and strategic business planners

• End-users/enterprise-users

• Research institutes and organizations

• Government bodies, venture capitalists, and private equity firms

• Market research and consulting firms

• Enterprise data center professionals

The scope of the Energy Efficient Motor Market:

Research report categorizes the Energy Efficient Motor Market based on efficiency level, type, application, vertical, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Energy Efficient Motor Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Energy Efficient Motor Market, By Efficiency Level:

• IE1 (Standard Efficiency)

• IE2 (High Efficiency)

• IE3 (Premium Efficiency)

• IE4 (Super Premium Efficiency)

Energy Efficient Motor Market, By Type:

• AC Motors

• DC Motors

Energy Efficient Motor Market, by Application:

• Compressors

• Pumps

• Refrigeration

• Fans

• Material Processing

• HVAC

• Material Handling

Energy Efficient Motor Market, By Vertical:

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Residential

• Agriculture

• Automotive

• Aerospace & Defense

Energy Efficient Motor Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: energy-efficient-motor Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global energy-efficient-motor Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global energy-efficient-motor Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America energy-efficient-motor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe energy-efficient-motor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific energy-efficient-motor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America energy-efficient-motor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue energy-efficient-motor by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global energy-efficient-motor Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global energy-efficient-motor Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global energy-efficient-motor Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of energy-efficient-motor Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/energy-efficient-motor-market/2518/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com