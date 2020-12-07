Europe Diagnostic Imaging Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2027 from USD XX Billion in 2019 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.



Diagnostic imaging refers to the technology that looks inside the body for determining the potential causes of any injury or illness and ensuring that a diagnosis is accurate. It primarily focuses upon creating images of the body, its organs, and other internal structures that are also otherwise shown through specialized diagnostic categories such as CT, MR, or ultrasound. A variety of specialized equipment and techniques for diagnostic imaging also includes x-ray and fluoroscopy.

The European diagnostic imaging market have recently seen a round of merger and acquisitions activity in recent years. However, the never-dwindling demand for healthcare and advanced medical infrastructure across the region and around the world has meant that the market and its suppliers have been presented with newer opportunities. The technological advances in diagnostic imaging, PACS and discoveries in the pharmaceutical arena have meant the sector is always innovating and boosting the market growth.

Nuclear imaging equipment form one of the fastest growing category within the European diagnostic imaging market. The market growth is focused by the nuclear imaging equipment, MRI systems, and computed tomography systems with X-rays holding the largest market share in Europe. There has been an overall increase in diagnostic imaging procedures due to ageing and an unhealthy population that have accelerated wear and tear on the installed base of diagnostic imaging systems in Europe.

These systems will also require additional servicing, thereby driving the markets for both service contracts and parts. However, it is the lingering economic concerns that continue to have an overall negative impact on the diagnostic imaging market. The budget constraints as a result of the ongoing debt crisis in Europe have caused the curtailing of the investments in diagnostic imaging equipment.

Europe forms another major region for Diagnostic Imaging globally where Germany, UK and Russia are some of the major countries contributing to the overall growth. Regulations being determined by the EU and European Commission is continually evolving and has implications for manufacturers and diagnostic imaging professionals. Germany continues to lead the way in diagnostic imaging, accounting for one of the largest market share followed by other European countries.

Key Highlights:

• Europe Diagnostic Imaging market size analysis and forecast

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing growth of the Europe Diagnostic Imaging market

• Europe Diagnostic Imaging Market segmentation on the basis of applications, products, end-user, and geography.

• Europe Diagnostic Imaging Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with a contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of a study

• Europe Diagnostic Imaging Market analysis and forecast for major countries has been provided.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Europe Diagnostic Imaging Market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion.

Key players of the Europe Diagnostic Imaging Market:

 Accenture UK Medical Imaging Solutions

 Alliance Medical UK

 Canon Medical Systems UK

 Medical Imaging Partnership

 Aayan Medical Imaging Ltd

 AXREM

 Hitachi Medical Systems

 Mirada Medical

 Philips Healthcare

 Cobalt Health

 eemagine Medical Imaging Solutions GmbH

 German Medical Imaging In Motion (GMIM)

 Qualiformed

 mediri GmbH

 KinetiCor

 Fujifilm Holdings

 GE Healthcare

 Siemens Healthcare

 Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

 Shimadzu Corporation

 Carestream Health

 Hologic

The Scope of the Europe Diagnostic Imaging Market:

The research report segments Europe Diagnostic Imaging market based on application, product, end-user, and geography.

Europe Diagnostic Imaging Market, by Application:

• OB/GYN

• MSK

• Cardiology

• Oncology

Europe Diagnostic Imaging Market, by Products:

• X-ray Imaging

• Digital

• Analog

• MRI

• Closed

• Open

• Ultrasound

• CT

• Nuclear Imaging

• SPECT

• Hybrid PET

Europe Diagnostic Imaging Market, by End-User:

• Hospitals

• Imaging centres

Europe Diagnostic Imaging Market, By Geography:

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Russia

o Italy

o Spain

Geographic Analysis

• Breakdown of UK Diagnostic Imaging market

• Breakdown of Germany Diagnostic Imaging market

• Breakdown of Italy Diagnostic Imaging market

• Breakdown of Russia Diagnostic Imaging market

• Breakdown of France Diagnostic Imaging market

• Breakdown of Spain Diagnostic Imaging market

• Breakdown of Others Diagnostic Imaging market

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: europe-diagnostic-imaging Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global europe-diagnostic-imaging Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global europe-diagnostic-imaging Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America europe-diagnostic-imaging Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe europe-diagnostic-imaging Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific europe-diagnostic-imaging Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America europe-diagnostic-imaging Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue europe-diagnostic-imaging by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global europe-diagnostic-imaging Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global europe-diagnostic-imaging Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global europe-diagnostic-imaging Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of europe-diagnostic-imaging Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/europe-diagnostic-imaging-market/10360/

