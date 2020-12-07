Europe Laser Processing Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2027 from USD XX Billion in 2019 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Lasers have been used in materials processing for more than 50 years. The modern lasers are now getting manufactured in clean rooms similar to the microelectronics fabrication industry and are delivered as a preserved system using minimal user serviceable parts. Lasers and laser process tooling has enabled this because as a directed energy source it can allow the deposition, the removal, and alteration of material primarily through changes in configuration.

Lasers are commonly used for marking and engraving of materials and are used across a wide number of applications ranging from the medical, consumer products, gift & trophy, automotive, electronics/semiconductor, aerospace, and food/beverage industries. The demand for thinner glass being used in mobile electronic devices is increasing day by day. The lasers here are playing a pivotal role in bringing these trends to a cost-effective volume production by providing a different advantage over traditional mechanical scoring, grinding or polishing. The non-contact laser process is faster, more precise and is capable of achieving higher bend strength compared to the mechanical processes. Also, the laser processing uses no water, oil or chemicals, therefore, leaving no particle or artefact on the sheets. This ensures high yield as well as fewer process steps leading to the high market growth. The development of the all solid-state and fiber lasers have been another key factor to boost the Europe Laser Processing Market demand and applications of laser processing.

Europe forms another major region for Laser Processing globally where Germany, UK, and France are some of the major countries contributing to the overall growth. The growth in the industrial processing sector along with high-end electronics have been certain key factors to drive overall Europe Laser Processing Market growth of laser processing market in Europe.

Key Highlights:

• Europe Laser Processing market size analysis and forecast

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the Europe Laser Processing market

• Europe Laser Processing Market segmentation on the basis of type, application, vertical, and geography.

• Laser Processing market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with a contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of a study

• Europe Laser Processing Market analysis and forecast for major countries has been provided.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Laser Processing market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion

Key players of the Europe Laser Processing market:

• Coherent

• SSC Laser

• Subconlaser

• The Laser Cutting Co.

• Precision Laser Processing

• SKS Laser Processing Ltd.

• LEW Techniques

• Yorkshire Laser

• RS Laser Cutting

• Intec Laser

• Laserplas Ltd.

• ACunity GmbH

• Avermann

• OR Laser

• MeKo Laser Material Processing

• VDMA

• TRUMF

The scope of the Europe Laser Processing Market:

The research report segments Europe Laser Processing Market based on type, application, vertical, and geography.

Europe Laser Processing Market by Type:

• Liquid laser

• Gas laser

• Solid laser

• Other lasers

Europe Laser Processing Market by Application:

• Welding

• Drilling

• Marking & engraving

• Cutting

• Microprocessing

• Advanced P\processing

Europe Laser Processing Market by Vertical:

• Automotive

• Aerospace & defense

• Architecture

• Microelectronics

• Medical & life sciences

• Machine tools

• Others

Europe Laser Processing Market, By Geography:

• Europe

• UK

• Germany

• France

• Russia

• Italy

• Spain

