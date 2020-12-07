Asia Pacific Road Safety Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).



Asia Pacific Road Safety Market is expected to monitor the avoidance dangers on the road. This market is used to prevent road users from being killed or some serious injury. The commercials for road safety include red light enforcement, speed enforcement and incident detection systems among various others.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The Asia Pacific Road Safety Market in the Asia Pacific is divided into commercial type, downstream applications, services and geography. Based on downstream applications, the market is segmented into bridges, tunnels, highways and others.

Growing number of congestion, traffic and passengers in developing countries such as India, China is estimated to boost the Asia-Pacific road safety market. Various technologies have been implemented for better security and road safety.

Consumer preferences including exceeding demand for technological driven, highly secured infrastructure of the safety is estimated to drive the industry demand over the forecast period. These systems are shown to have an impact on reduced traffics and positive health benefits including improved respiratory health. The development of various transportation projects in Asia-Pacific coupled with critical transportation infrastructure facilities offers lucrative opportunities for the industry. System integration and consulting services are one of the major revenue contributors followed by risk assessment, support, training, maintenance and analysis services. Building safer roads and vehicles, enhancing public transport, designing infrastructure with the protection of cyclists and pedestrians in mind and improving our personal behaviour on the roads would lead to the reduction in injuries and contribution to the healthier population.

South Korea, India, China, Australia and Japan are some of the key contributors to the growth of Asia Pacific Road Safety Market in the Asia Pacific. Complex hierarchical structures of the organizations along with rising hurdles related to optimizations of costs and efficiency have been a few major factors that have driven the market growth.

Key Highlights:

• Asia Pacific Road Safety market size analysis and forecast.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the Asia Pacific Road Safety market.

• Asia Pacific Road Safety Market segmentation on the basis of commercial types, downstream application, services and geography.

• Asia Pacific Road Safety Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with the contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of the study

• Asia Pacific Road Safety Market analysis and forecast for major countries in Asia-Pacific has been provided.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Asia Pacific Road Safety Market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion

Years that have been considered for the study are as follows:

• Base Year – 2018

• Estimated Year – 2019

• Forecast Period – 2019 to 2026

For company profiles, 2016 has been considered as the base year. In cases, wherein information was unavailable for the base year, the years prior to it have been considered.

Research Methodology

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get the unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at the country level to get the fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the market value for Asia Pacific Road Safety Market.

Key players of the Asia Pacific Road Safety market include:

• Tyco

• Information Engineering Group, Inc.

• Motorola Solutions

• Sensys Gatso Group AB.

• Jenoptik AG

• 3M

• FLIR Systems, Inc.

• Kapsch TrafficCom AG

• Swarco AG

• Huawei

Key Target Audience:

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• Market Manufacturers

• Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers

• Raw Material Suppliers

• Investment Research Firms

• Government and regulatory authorities

Scope of the Asia Pacific Road Safety Market:

The research report segments Asia Pacific Road Safety market based on component, deployment type, business function, organization size, vertical, and geography.

Asia Pacific Road Safety Market, By Commercial Types:

• Red Light Enforcement

• Incident Detection System

• Bus Lane Compliance

• Speed Enforcement

• Others

Asia Pacific Road Safety Market, By Downstream Applications:

• Bridges

• Highways

• Tunnels

• Urban Roads

• Others

Asia Pacific Road Safety Market, By Services:

• Professional services

• Managed services

Asia Pacific Road Safety Market, By Geography:

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Australia

• Others

