Global 4k TV market size was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 24.5% through 2020 to 2027, reaching US$ XX Bn.

Global 4k TV Market

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

4K television is a biggest change in the television industry and offers vibrant colors with better picture quality. It is used in concerts and live shows due to its high resolution and high picture quality. For instance, China has been selected to hold the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, key companies like Huawei, Sumavision and Changhong have started financing in the development of UHD broadcasting equipment, are also expected to change digital broadcasting from HD to UHD broadcasting and drive the demand for 4K TVs in China. The rising trend in the electronics industry and a steep decline in Ultra High Definition (UHD) TV prices are expected to further fuel the demand for 4K television in the forecast period.

The global 4k TV market is driven by the increasing accessibility of ultra-high-speed internet, rise in the purchasing power of consumers, and consumers are purchasing ultra-high-definition TVs for the immersive visual experience. However, the cost of these TVs is very high is restraining the market growth at the global level. Filmmakers are turning towards UHD technology and technological advancements have remarkably altered television-sizes and their resolutions are expected to create beneficial opportunities for the key player in the market during the forecast period.

Based on the screen size, the 52 to 65 inches segment has led the 4k TV market in 2019 and is estimated to generate more than US$ XX Mn market revenue by 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. Due to manufacturers are offering a large number of 4K TVs in the 52-65 inch segment. The above 65 inches segment is expected to witness a growth rate of XX% during the forecast period owing to the rapid introduction of innovative technologies like Super Ultra High Definition (SUHD) and Quantum dot LEDs (QLEDs). Manufacturers are progressively reevaluating their designs to present advanced 4K TVs. They are heavily capitalizing on R&D activities to develop innovative graphic engines, which enable an immersive viewing experience. A rapid increase in the disposable income of the consumers and the decreasing price of a UHD TV are likely to fuel the segment growth in the coming years.

Geographically, the 4k TV market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific held the prominent market share of XX% in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ Mn by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. Increasing the disposable income of individuals and rising penetration of the UHD set-top box are expected to impel the market growth in the region. Developing countries China and India are the major contributor to the regional market. Among these, China is the leading manufacturer of 4k TVs and it is accounted for 70% of the market share in 2019 owing to the various TV manufactures are established their setup in the country and low labor cost. Bulk availability of 4K TVs along with low price offerings are the key reason behind the huge consumptions of 4K TVs in the country. The market in North America is expected to grow at a high CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Thanks to the growing demand for 4K set-top boxes that enable exploiting the full capability of 4K TVs with enhanced picture quality. Increasing investments in research and development activities for the introduction of advanced UHD TVs are predicted to accelerate the growth of this region in the near future. The European 4K TV market also showed moderate growth of XX% throughout the forecast period due to growing demand in the UK and Germany.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global 4k TV Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global 4k TV Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global 4k TV Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global 4k TV Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global 4k TV Market:

Global 4k TV Market, by Screen Size:

• Below 52 inches

• 52 to 65 inches

• Above 65 inches

Global 4k TV Market, by Display Technology:

• LCD (Liquid Crystal Display)

• OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diode) display

Global 4k TV Market, by Application:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

Global 4k TV Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global 4k TV Market, Major Players:

• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd

• LG Electronics, Inc.

• Sony Corporation

• Vu Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

• Sharp Corporation

• Asus Tek Corporation

• Electronic Corporation

• Hisense Corporation Limited

• Panasonic Corporation

• Innolux Corporation.

• Hitachi Ltd.

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• TOSHIBA Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation,

• TTE Technology, Inc.

• SCEPTRE Inc.

• VIZIO, Inc.

• SEIKI Corporation

