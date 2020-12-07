Global RFID printer market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.7% during forecast period.

Global RFID Printer Market

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

An RFID printer is stands for radio frequency identification printer. It is a printer which is used to create and encode the RFID smart labels. This printer contains RF encoder to transmit data or information through users system and then encodes it. RFID printers can also print the smart label itself by adding a graphics, barcode and other information which is required for the label.

Market Dynamics

The global RFID printer market is driven by major factors like growing technological advancement in the printing technology and surge in the demand of RFID printers in supply chain industry. The advancements in the radio frequency identification technology, development in e-commerce industry, necessity for enhancement in inventory management, demand of high accuracy printers to reduce human errors, opportunity to enhance revenue and productivity and growing adoption of RFID printers in retail, manufacturing, warehouse and logistics applications are expected to propel the growth of market during forecast period. Furthermore, RFID printers provides some major benefits such as security, speed, ease of use, improved efficiency, reduced labour cost and time savings, which are ultimately improving the growth of market.

However, high initial cost, inability to scan multiple items and emergence of alternate printing technologies could hamper the growth of market.

Global RFID Printer Market: Segmentation Analysis

By type, industrial RFID printers segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The growth is attributed to the rise in adoption of industrial RFID printers in the industrial manufacturing, warehouse, healthcare, and shipping. Industrial RFID printers are perfect for every type of jobs and particularly for industrial environments. They are widely used RFID printers, which can be connect to any computer system and is ideal for most work environments. Industrial RFID printers are basically used for personalizing and coding large quantities of RFID labels and are able to code all types of labels and sizes with greater flexibility. They offers some major benefits such as high performance, rugged durability, fast print speed, exceptional print quality, supreme reliability in challenging applications and long life, which are further propelling the growth of market.

By technology, thermal transfer segment held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2019 and is projected to witness fast growth at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. Thermal transfer technology delivers long-lasting tags and labels with high-quality in many different colors. The surge in the adoption of thermal transfer technology in RFID printers to use in industries like entertainment and education for printing books, brochures, magazines, posters and cards is propelling the growth of market.

Global RFID Printer Market: Regional Analysis

Region wise, North America held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The US and Canada are dominated the market. The growth is attributed to the massive presence of major RFID printer manufacturing companies which are are mainly focussed on providing low-priced products and improve them with the help of RFID printers. Increasing popularity of smart industries which are utilizing RFID solution in supply chain management process is further propelling the growth of market.

Growing need for effective and superior inventory management system which helps to track and predict the complete outflow of raw materials with stockpiling and other different procedures is driving the growth of market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global RFID Printer Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global RFID Printer Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global RFID Printer Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global RFID Printer Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global RFID Printer Market

Global RFID Printer Market, By Type

• Industrial Printers

• Desktop Printers

• Mobile Printers

Global RFID Printer Market, By Technology

• Thermal Transfer

• Direct Thermal

• Inkjet

Global RFID Printer Market, By Application

• Manufacturing

• Retail

• Transportation and Logistics

• Healthcare

• Government

• Entertainment

• Others

Global RFID Printer Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Global RFID Printer Market, Key Players

• Zebra Technologies Corporation

• SATO Holdings Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc

• Toshiba Tec Corp

• Avery Dennison Corporation

• Seiko Epson Corporation

• TSC Auto ID Technology Co

• Wasp Barcode Technologies

• Dascom

• Postek Electronics Co., Ltd

• Godex International Co. Ltd

