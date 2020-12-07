Global Ethernet Switch Market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.07% during forecast period.

Global Ethernet Switch Market

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

Ethernet switch is the most common type of network switches, which is used to link important devices such as computers, laptops and servers to a local area network (LAN). It acts as the central station to these devices. It links these devices together by using packet switching to receive, forward and process data from a source device is taken to another destination device.

Market Dynamics

Surge in the adoption of Ethernet switch in data centre or in computer networking to meet several requirements is major driving factor behind the growth of market. High demand of Ethernet switches in many businesses to connect laptops, computers, servers, printers and other devices within a campus or building to form a network and to improve business productivity, growing adoption of industrial Ethernet switches in manufacturing industry, rising financial investment by IT decision makers on Ethernet infrastructure, need for high data speed and Bandwidth, growing data centre market, increasing adoption of cloud based services and strong competition among major market players to offer cost efficient and advanced technology based Ethernet switch are expected to improve the growth of market.

Nevertheless, complex installation and operation of unmanaged Ethernet switch is major restraining factor that could hamper the growth of market. Noise disturbance in the Ethernet connection and lack of technical skilled personnel could restrict the growth of Ethernet switch market.

Global Ethernet Switch Market: Segmentation Analysis

By type, fixed configuration Ethernet switches segment dominated the market in 2019 and is projected to witness fast growth at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. Fixed configuration Ethernet switches are the most widely used Ethernet switches till date. They come in a variety of speed range, ranging from fast Ethernet speed of 10/100 Mbps to 10GbE switch of 10/100/1000/10000 Mbps. 10 GBE the most popular one and is the most widely used switch due to its higher transmission speed of up to 10 Gbps and low price.

Fixed configuration Ethernet switch is further segmented into unmanaged switches, smart switches and managed switches. Managed switches are projected to witness high growth at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. Managed switches are designed to provide the wide-ranging set of features to deliver the finest application experience, the most precise control, the highest levels of security, management of the network and the greatest scalability. They are most commonly used in organizations with large or growing networks, which contributed in the growth of market.

Cisco 300/500 series are good examples of Fixed Configuration switches. Cisco 300 managed switches are easy to install and use and it provides the perfect combination of capabilities and affordability for small businesses (SMBs), advanced security and it helps to create a more proficient, better-connected workforce, which is ultimately propelling the growth of market.

Global Ethernet Switch Market: Regional Analysis

Region wise, Asia pacific held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The developing economies such as China, Japan and India are major key contributors behind the growth of market. The growth is attributed to the high adoption of Ethernet switches in the small and medium sized business. Also increasing number of data centers and computer networking is driving the growth of market across the region.

Growing need for cloud-based services and big data analytics in a variety of end-user segments such as in financial industry, automotive, large IT organizations, educational colleges and schools are further propelling the growth of market in the region.

Global Ethernet Switch Market: Key Development

In April 2020, Moxa a leader in industrial communications and networking, has introduced the EDS-2000-EL and EDS-2000-ML Series to create a new lineup of industrial unmanaged Ethernet switches with options for 5 to 18 ports and Gigabit combo ports to reliably connect more nodes and at higher bandwidths.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Ethernet Switch Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Ethernet Switch Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Ethernet Switch Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Ethernet Switch Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Ethernet Switch Market

Global Ethernet Switch Market, By Product Type

• Modular Ethernet switches

• Fixed Configuration Ethernet switches

o Unmanaged Switches

o Smart Switches

o Managed L2 and L3 Switches

Global Ethernet Switch Market, By Switching Port

• 100ME and 1GbE

• 10GbE

• 40GbE

• 100GbE

Global Ethernet Switch Market, By End User

• Carrier Ethernet

• Data centre

• Enterprise and campus

Global Ethernet Switch Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Global Ethernet Switch Market, Key Players

• Cisco Systems, Inc

• Huawei

• Hewlett-Packard

• Arista

• Juniper Networks

• H3C

• Brocade Communications Systems, Inc

• D-Link Corporation

• Allied Telesis

• Alcatel-Lucent

• TRENDnet

• Dell

• Moxa Inc.

• Black Box Network Services.

• Advantech Co., Ltd.

• Belden Inc

