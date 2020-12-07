Global Blu ray Players market size was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 15.5% through 2020 to 2027, reaching US$ XX Bn.

Global Blu ray Players Market

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Blu-ray is a digital optical disc data storage format. Blu-ray technology was designed to replace the DVD format and is establishing itself globally as the successor standard to DVD. It offers users many benefits than normal DVDs such as high storage capabilities (720p, 1080p, and 2160p), higher quality viewing, and listening experience. It can support several formats of discs specifically, advanced video coding high definition, high fidelity pure audio, 3D, and ultra HD. Among these, the ultra HD is the highest resolution format that supports 4K with 10-bit HDR.

The global Blu ray Players market is driven by the decrease in costs of blu-ray devices owing to technological advancements. The increasing demand for high-quality digital entertainment and changing consumer preferences about the choice of video content due to growing digital urbanization are also projected to impelling the market growth in the forecast period. However, the blu-ray market is facing stiff competition from other channels of entertainment like online services, such as streaming websites that are restraining the market growth at the global level.

Based on the type, the Consumer electronics and entertainment segment has led the blu ray players market in 2019 and is estimated to generate more than US$ XX Mn market revenue by 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. The rising need for high-performance music experience along with increasing consumer preference towards exceptional audio-quality products would increase the consumption of Blu-ray players are projected to fuel the segment growth during the forecast period. For instance, the number of North American households implementing smart home systems is expected to result in about 38.2 million smart homes in 2019. Also, the number of European households, which have accepted the smart home system is forecast to reach about XX.X million smart homes in 2019.

Geographically, the Blu ray Players market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the prominent market share of XX% in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ Mn by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 16%. Thanks to the increasing demand for high-end digital entertainment and increasing technological advancements in that region.

The rising investments in research and development activities for the introduction of advanced blu ray players are predicted to accelerate the growth of this region in the near future. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 18% during the forecast period. High population count, digital urbanization, increased disposable income are the factors majorly driving the market growth in Asia-Pacific regions. The existence of major market players, like Sony, LG, Panasonic, Pioneer, and many others are playing an important role in the growth of the blu ray player market in this region. The European market is estimated to show significant growth of XX% in the forecast period owing to the many manufacturing plants have been set up in the region

A report covers the recent development in market for the global blu ray players market e.g., January 2019 – Panasonic introduced two high-spec new Blu-ray players such as the DP-UB150 and the DP-UB450. Both players support the modern version of HDR, HDR10+, which enables the brightness of the picture to be adjusted on a frame-by-frame basis.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Blu ray Players Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Blu ray Players Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Blu ray Players Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Blu ray Players Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Blu ray Players Market:

Global Blu ray Players Market, by Component:

• Software

• Hardware

Global Blu ray Players Market, by Disc Format:

• High Fidelity Pure Audio

• Advanced Video Coding High Definition

• 3D

• Ultra HD

Global Blu ray Players Market, by Application:

• Entertainment

• Consumer Electronics

• Automobiles

• Others

Global Blu ray Players Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Blu ray Players Market, Major Players:

• Cambridge Audio

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Panasonic Corporation

• Sony Corporation

• RITEK Corporation

• Samsung Group

• Pioneer Corporation

• LG Electronics Inc.

• Philips

• Sharp Corporation

• Seiki Digital

• Magnavox

• Toshiba

• Hualu

