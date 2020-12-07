Global Bluetooth IC market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 18.56% during forecast period.

Global Bluetooth IC Market 1

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

Bluetooth IC is the low energy integrated circuits device, which is used to transmit and receive signals in radio frequency band. Bluetooth ICs are built-in proprietary algorithm software to achieve low current consumption and quick start-up without using micro controller code.

Market Dynamics

Surge in the adoption of smart wearable electronic devices by consumers is major driving factor behind the growth of market. Growing financial investments in the IoT based device technology, increase in the demand of smart wireless sensors, increasing demand for better wireless connectivity in wireless devices, miniaturization of ICs, requirement of high performance Bluetooth ICs in audio products such as speakers and headphones and augmented demand of Bluetooth ICs in the applications like smart homes, automotive, industrial, consumer electronics and more are expected to propel the growth of market during forecast period.

However, possibility of connection failure in certain conditions and low bandwidth of Bluetooth are major restraining factor that could hamper the growth of market. Also the amalgamation of intellectual property (IP) blocks for system-on-a-chip (SOC) design and continuously developing wireless communication technology could obstruct the growth of market.

Request For View Sample Bluetooth IC Market Report Page https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/63119/

Global Bluetooth IC Market: Segmentation Analysis

By type, Bluetooth 5 segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The rapidly increasing production of Bluetooth 5 low energy integrated circuits by the various prominent market players like Toshiba and Microchip is contributed to the growth of market. Bluetooth 5 IC devices use data transmission speed up to 2 Mbps. Also device can communicate distances over 240 meters. Furthermore, Bluetooth 5 enables dual audio connection and it gives greater range which makes it more demandable than other Bluetooth standards and is results into the growth of the market.

In Sep 2018, Taiyo Yuden a Japan based electronics company released EYSKDNZWB Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) 5.0 Module. It features longer range, faster speed, high-performance PCB antenna for outdoor environments and it supports 1M, 2M, 500k, 125kbps data rates. It can be used in the IoT applications such as smart home security, agricultural monitoring, warehouse management, smart dairy farming, asset tracking, smart factory and Beacon.

Bluetooth 5 is the most recent version of the Bluetooth wireless communication standard. It is generally used in wireless audio devices such as headphones, speakers and other audio hardware; in addition it is used in wireless mice, game controllers and keyboards, which are further propelling the growth of Bluetooth IC market.

Global Bluetooth IC Market: Regional Analysis

Region wise, Asia pacific held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The developing economies such as China, Japan, India and South Korea are major key contributors behind the growth of market. The growth is attributed to the massive presence of Bluetooth IC manufacturing companies such as Toshiba, Panasonic, Taiyo Yuden and many others. Growing production and introduction of advanced Bluetooth communication standards like Bluetooth 5, by these companies is driving the growth of market.

Growing and well established consumer electronics industry, high adoption of audio devices like Bluetooth headphone by consumers and surge in the production of other electronic devices like wireless mice, keyboards and audio hardware are further propelling the growth of market across the region.

Global Bluetooth IC Market: Key Development

In Oct 2019, Microchip has released a Bluetooth 5.0-certified, dual-mode audio IC and a fully certified module named as IS2083 IC and the BM83 module. The goal of the components is to help audio products get to market faster.

In Feb 2019, American Semiconductor, Inc launched the new AS_NRF51822 FleX-BLE IC. The Semiconductor-on-Polymer chip scale packaged system on chip supports Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) communication.

In Jan 2018, Toshiba Electronics Europe announced two new additions, the TC35680FSG and TC35681FSG, to its line-up of ICs compliant with the Bluetooth low energy Ver. 5.0 communications standard.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Bluetooth IC Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Bluetooth IC Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Bluetooth IC Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Bluetooth IC Market make the report investor’s guide.

Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Market Bluetooth IC Report Here:@ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/63119/

The Scope of Global Bluetooth IC Market

Global Bluetooth IC Market, By Type

• Bluetooth 4.0

• Bluetooth 4.2

• Bluetooth 5

• Others

Global Bluetooth IC Market, By Application

• Smart Homes

• Beacons

• Audio Devices

• Health & Fitness

• Human Interface Devices (HID)

• Remote Controls

• Automotive

• Industrial

• Others

Global Bluetooth IC Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Global Bluetooth IC Market, Key Players

• STMicroelectronics

• Toshiba Corporation

• Qualcomm Incorporated

• Texas Instruments Incorporated

• Nordic Semiconductor

• Dialog Semiconductor

• Cypress Semiconductor

• Silicon Laboratories, Inc

• Microchip Technology Inc

• NXP Semiconductors NV

• Realtek Semiconductor Corp

• Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation

• Renesas Electronics

• Telink Semiconductor

• Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd

• Amp’ed RF Wireless Technology

• MediaTek Inc.

• Maxim Integrated

• Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd.

• Panasonic

Major Table Bluetooth IC Market of Contents Report

Chapter One: Bluetooth IC Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Bluetooth IC Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Bluetooth IC Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Bluetooth IC Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Bluetooth IC Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Bluetooth IC Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Bluetooth IC Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Bluetooth IC by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Bluetooth IC Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Bluetooth IC Market Segment by Application

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Bluetooth IC Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-bluetooth-ic-market/63119/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: Maximize Market Research Pvt. Ltd.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com

Connect With us at LinkedIn LinkedIn

Connect with us at Facebook Facebook

Contact With Us at Twitter Twitter