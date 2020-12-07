Global electronic packaging market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 16.10% during forecast period.

Global electronic packaging market

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

Electronic packaging is the process of production and enclosures of electronic components or devices from small devices like microchips to huge electronic device or system such as a mainframe computer. The main aim of electronic packaging is to protect electronic devices from mechanical damage, extreme temperatures, high frequency noise emission and electrostatic discharge.

Market Dynamics

Growing consumer electronics industry across the globe is major driving factor behind the growth of market. Surge in the adoption of product safety standards in electronic device manufacturing companies, increased demand of semiconductor packaging in healthcare sector and growing adoption of electronics packaging in aerospace and defense and in automotive industry for the safety of components is propelling the growth of market. Furthermore, the drivers for electronic packaging requirement are wiring demand, chip power, chip size, electrical requirements, and chip format, allowable space, reliability requirements, the package I/O format and acceptable cost are ultimately improving the growth of market. Surge in the adoption of electronics devices such as TVs, digital cameras, Smartphone, laptop, PCs are contributing into the more in the electronic packaging market.

However, time consuming design which might slow down the production of the product is the major restraining factor that could hinder the growth of market. High voltage operation and limited amount of power could hamper the growth of market.

Global Electronic Packaging Market: Segmentation Analysis

By application, semiconductor and IC segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. A semiconductor packaging is a metal, glass, plastic or ceramic covering which contains one or more isolated semiconductor devices or integrated circuits. In semiconductor packaging individual or discrete components are fabricated on semiconductor wafers such as on silicon ahead of being diced into die, tested, and packaged. This electronic packaging provides protection to the electronics devices from threats such as chemical contamination, light exposure and mechanical impact. High demand of semiconductor manufacturing technology in electronic devices which are being used in healthcare, electronics and aerospace and defence sector is propelling the growth of market.

By end user, automotive segment dominated the market in 2019 and is projected to witness fast growth at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. Automotive electronics industry held largest semiconductor packaging growth segment with CAGR of ~7%. In automotive vehicle industry electronics packaging is increasingly essential for reliability and performance of the chips. Electronic packaging in automotive industry provides high performance and low power by avoiding accident in autonomous and driver-assisted vehicles, it considerably minimizes the amount of time taken to bring automotive chips and features to market and it protects chips from the harsh environment like electromagnetic interference and thermal extremes which is ultimately propelling the growth of market.

Alternatively, consumer electronics industry is projected to witness fast growth at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. Electronics packaging for consumer electronics products provides better protection from static discharge, more protection from physical damage during storage and transportation, eradicate contamination through clean packaging, reduce time-to-market and total packaging costs, fit correct part specifications for a custom fit and simple inspection without the risk of damage or costly re-pack procedures are ultimately driving the growth of market.

Global Electronic Packaging Market: Regional Analysis

Region wise, Asia pacific held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The developing economies such as China, Japan, India and South Korea are major key contributors behind the growth of market. The growth is attributed to the well established consumer electronics industry across the region. Also growing automotive industry with the massive production of automotive vehicles is driving the growth of market.

Surge in the production and manufacturing of electronics devices and electric components in the electronic hub like China and high investments by companies to meet highest standards such as quality, performance, and delivery of electronic products is further propelling the growth of electronic packaging market in the region.

Global Electronic Packaging Market: Key Development

In Feb 2017, AMETEK, Inc. have combined its industry-leading electronic components, packaging, interconnect and wire businesses into an expanded division, Electronic Components & Packaging (ECP), which brings together its market-leading Aegis, Coining, Glasseal, Hermetic Seal, SCP and Sealtron brands into a single global business platform.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Electronic Packaging Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Electronic Packaging Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Electronic Packaging Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Electronic Packaging Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Electronic Packaging Market

Global Electronic Packaging Market, By Material

• Plastic

• Metal

• Glass

• Others

Global Electronic Packaging Market, By Application

• Semiconductor & IC

• PCB

• Others

Global Electronic Packaging Market, By End User

• Consumer Electronics

• Aerospace & Defense

• Automotive

• Telecommunication

• Others

Global Electronic Packaging Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Global Electronic Packaging Market, Key Players

• AMETEK Inc

• Dordan Manufacturing Company

• DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

• GY Packaging

• Plastiform Inc.

• Kiva Container Corporation

• Primex Design & Fabrication

• Quality Foam Packaging Inc.

• Sealed Air Corporation

• The Box Co-Op

• UFP Technologies, Inc

• Intel Corporation

• STMicroelectronics NV

• Xilinx Inc.

• Samsung Electronics Corporation Ltd

• AMS AG

• Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

