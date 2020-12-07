Global Ambient Lighting market size was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 12% through 2020 to 2027, reaching US$ XX Bn.

Global Ambient Lighting Market

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Ambient lighting is used as general lighting, which provides an overall illustration in an area. It designed to deliver a satisfying level of brightness without any glare that further helps the user to see clearly and walk safely. It also supports and allows to perform specific task containing preparing and cooking food, reading, grooming, playing games, paperwork, and many others. These lights are used in automotive lighting systems as well. India, China, Japan, and South Korea are some of the major countries, which hold the majority of the vehicle production, therefore, offering growth opportunity for the automotive lighting market. The ambient lighting market is driven by the surging preference for smart lighting, increasing production of vehicles, and continuous advancement in technology. Rising demand for ambient lighting due to modernization of infrastructure is projected to impelling the market growth in the coming years. However, the high cost of replacement of traditional lighting and surging preference for alternatives are restraining the market growth at the global level. High investment in manufacturing of superior quality illumination systems are also hindering the market growth.

Based on the offerings, the light emitting diode segment has led the ambient lighting market in 2019 and is estimated to generate more than US$ XX Mn market revenue by 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. LED lighting systems using up to 50% less energy than compact fluorescent lamps (CFL) and cold cathode fluorescent lamps (CCFL) to generate an equivalent light intensity emitted. This less energy consumption directly transforms into a reduction of over 700 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions, yearly. Therefore, it is expected that LEDs are estimated to replace CFLs and CCFLs in the near future. This trend is anticipated to fuel the ambient lighting market in the forecast period.

Geographically, the Ambient Lighting market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the prominent market share of XX% in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ Mn by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. Thanks to the presence of major key players in the region. Developed countries such as the U.S. and Canada are the two prominent contributors to the regional market. The rising investments in research and development activities for the introduction of advanced ambient lighting are predicted to accelerate the growth of this region in the near future. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a high CAGR of XX% during the forecast period owing to flourishing infrastructure-building activities in the developing economies, such as China and India. Several governments in the region are focusing on applying stringent rules and legislation relating to energy efficiency is projected to fuelling the growth of the ambient lighting market in this region. India becomes the world’s first country to use LEDs for all lighting requirements in 2019, thereby saving US$ X.XX Bn on an annual basis. Such a huge employment will be helping the growth of the ambient lighting market.

A report covers the recent development in the market for global ambient lighting market e.g., In March 2019, NZXT had introduced HUE 2 Ambient RGB Lighting Kit V2. It confirms the led strips are perfectly attached to the monitor. It has stronger adhesives, alcohol wipes, and l-shape corner connectors that make the product an innovative product in the market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Ambient Lighting Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Ambient Lighting Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Ambient Lighting Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Ambient Lighting Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Ambient Lighting Market:

Global Ambient Lighting Market, by Type:

• Surface-mounted Light

• Track Light

• Strip Light

• Suspended Light

• Recessed Light

• Other Types

Global Ambient Lighting Market, by Offering:

• Lamps and Luminaires

• Incandescent Lamps

• Halogen Lamps

• Fluorescent Lamps

• Light Emitting Diode (LED)

• Lighting Controls

• Sensors

• Switches and Dimmers

• Relay Units

• LED Drivers

• Gateways

• Software and Services

Global Ambient Lighting Market, by End User:

• Residential

• Automotive

• Hospitality and Retail

• Healthcare

• Industrial

• Other

Global Ambient Lighting Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Ambient Lighting Market, Major Players:

• Samsung

• Cree Inc.

• Royal Philips

• Osram Light AG

• Acuity Brands Inc.

• The Zumtobel Group

• GE Lighting

• Advanced Lighting Technologies Inc.

• Nualight Limited

• Signify Holding

• Eaton

• Wipro Lighting

• Häfele

• ACUITY BRANDS LIGHTING, INC

• Hubbell

• GENLED Brands

• Amerlux, LLC

• Decon Lighting Pvt. Ltd.,

• 3G Lighting

• NICOR Lighting

• Axis Lighting

• Louis Poulsen

• Vantage Lighting

• v2 Lighting Group, Inc

• SPI Lighting, Inc.

• Selux Corp

