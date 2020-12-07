Global AI- powered storage market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 27.1% during forecast period.

Global AI- Powered Storage Market

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

AI-powered storage allows organizations to analyze data intelligently and quickly by delivering instant insights. AI- Powered storage includes three distinct phases namely data ingestion, training using machine learning and inference which is a stage of providing insights.

Market Dynamics

Immense development in data volumes, growing demand for advanced storage architecture in large-scale enterprise infrastructure, growing implementation of cloud-based services and increasing requirement of AI in high performance computing data centers are major driving factors behind the growth of market. Surge in the adoption of data analytics tools by different industries to improve the decision-making capabilities, rising number of market strategies such as cross-industry collaborations and partnerships by organizations and growing government regulations related with data generation are further expected to improve the growth of AI- powered storage market.

However, increasing concerns related with data privacy in cloud- and server-based services is major restraining factor that could hamper the growth of market. Lack of technically skilled personnel in AI hardware and irregularity of AI algorithms could hinder the growth of market.

Global AI- Powered Storage Market: Segmentation Analysis

Request For View Sample Ai-powered-storage- Market Report Page https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/63080/

By storage system, storage area network segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast. High adoption of storage area network in small and medium sized organizations is driving the growth of market. It is the network of data storage devices and it facilitates the collaboration of storage among data centers. Storage area networks provides some benefits such as removal of bandwidth bottlenecks associated with LAN-based server storage, high availability, centralized storage management, faster backups, global file systems, rapid data migration, better data security, improved storage utilization, greater scalability and enhanced data protection and disaster recovery are making more focus on the demand of AI- powered storage and is ultimately improving the growth of market.

By end user, BFSI segment is projected to witness fast growth at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. Artificial intelligence in BFSI industry provides personalized customer experience, error-free back-end processes, quicker turn-around-time, which work with no human interference, and security which ultimately propelling the growth of market. Furthermore, AI is helping the BFSI industry to optimize and modernize processes from credit decision making to quantitative trading and financial risk management. AI powered storage gives credit risk assessment, improved financial operational efficiency, fraud detection, use of messenger bots to effect seamless communication between lenders and customers and AI along with analytics which is further improving the growth of market.

Global AI- Powered Storage Market: Regional Analysis

Region wise, North America held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The US and Canada are major key contributors behind the growth of market. The growth is attributed to the massive presence of data storage market players, increased awareness and availability experienced expertise and growing adoption of AI storage in financial industry across the region.

Growing market strategies like partnership, agreements, acquisition and mergers to expand and to produce efficient AI powered storage by the prominent key players is driving the growth of market. For instance, IBM and Nvidia team up on AI-powered storage and develop a new storage system for artificial intelligence (AI) workloads.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global AI- Powered Storage Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global AI- Powered Storage Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global AI- Powered Storage Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global AI- Powered Storage Market make the report investor’s guide.

Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Market Ai-powered-storage- Report Here:@ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/63080/

The Scope of Global AI- Powered Storage Market

Global AI- Powered Storage Market, By Offering

• Hardware

• Software

Global AI- Powered Storage Market, By Storage System

• Direct-attached Storage (DAS)

• Network-attached Storage (NAS)

• Storage Area Network (SAN)

Global AI- Powered Storage Market, By Storage Architecture

• File- and Object-Based Storage

• Object Storage

Global AI- Powered Storage Market, By Storage Medium

• Hard Disk Drive (HDD)

• Solid State Drive (SSD)

Global AI- Powered Storage Market, By End User

• BFSI

• Enterprises

• Government Bodies

• Cloud Service Providers

• Telecom Companies

• Others

Global AI- Powered Storage Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Global AI- Powered Storage Market, Key Players

• Intel Corporation

• NVIDIA Corporation

• IBM

• Samsung Electronics

• Pure Storage

• NetApp

• Micron Technology

• CISCO

• Toshiba

• Hitachi

• Lenovo

• Dell Technologies

• HPE

Major Table Ai-powered-storage- Market of Contents Report

Chapter One: Ai-powered-storage- Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Ai-powered-storage- Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Ai-powered-storage- Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Ai-powered-storage- Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Ai-powered-storage- Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Ai-powered-storage- Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Ai-powered-storage- Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Ai-powered-storage- by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Ai-powered-storage- Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Ai-powered-storage- Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Ai-powered-storage- Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Ai-powered-storage- Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-ai-powered-storage-market/63080/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: Maximize Market Research Pvt. Ltd.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com

Connect With us at LinkedIn LinkedIn

Connect with us at Facebook Facebook

Contact With Us at Twitter Twitter