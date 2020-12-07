Global Wearable Camera Market was valued US$ 2.56 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

The increasing demand for connectivity between devices in order to share information and data online, and store them on the cloud is led to the growth of the wearable camera technology in the cameras segment. Rapid adoption across residential and commercial applications is key drivers boost the growth of global wearable camera market. The increasing demand for features such as the convenience of a hands-free operation and unique experience offered by wearable cameras is likely to propel the global market growth over the forecast period.

The main features leading to the growth of wearable camera technology are convenience, responsiveness, and security. High cost of wearable cameras, poor battery life of earlier wearable cameras and slow adoption of wearable cameras in enterprise and healthcare sector are some of the key factors which are curbing the market of wearable cameras across the globe. The rising popularity of sharing experiences through photos and videos on social media sites presents a significant opportunity for the growth of wearable camera market.

The wearable camera market is segmented into application, type, product, sales channel, and region. In terms of application, wearable camera market is segmented into sports & adventure, security, healthcare, and industrial. Based on type segment, wearable camera market is classified into head mount, body mount, and ear mount & smart glass. Further product, wearable camera market is divided into cameras, and accessories. In terms of sales channel, wearable camera market is classified into online, and offline.

Based on product, cameras segment is anticipated to dominate the wearable camera product market during forecast period, operational efficiencies associated with a wearable camera device, such as embedding GPS and enhancing video stabilization, are expected to drive the market growth. The ability of wearable cameras to capture life experiences is expected to improve the product demand.

Based on type, head mount segment is anticipated to dominate the wearable camera type market during forecast period. The body mount segment is expected to witness a significant growth rate owing to the high demand originating from security applications. Body mount cameras are gaining popularity in security applications.

Based on regions, the global wearable camera market is divided into five main regions are North America, Europe, Asia-pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. On the basics of region, North American region is estimated to be the key regional segment over the forecast period owing to well-established manufacturers and large consumer base. The region accounted for largest revenue share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14% during forecast period. The North American, European, and Asia Pacific regions are anticipated to remain the key revenue generating segments over the forecast period.

The key market players of the global wearable camera market are Garmin, GoPro, Narrative, Xiaomi, Pinnacle Response, VIEVU, and Digital Ally.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Wearable Camera Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Wearable Camera Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the Global Wearable Camera Market Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market (ASRS) size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Global Wearable Camera Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Wearable Camera Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Wearable Camera Market:

Global Wearable Camera Market, by Application:

• Sports & Adventure

• Security

• Healthcare

• Industrial

Global Wearable Camera Market, by Type:

• Head Mount

• Body Mount

• Ear Mount & Smart Glass

Global Wearable Camera Market, by Product:

• Cameras

• Accessories

Global Wearable Camera Market, by Sales Channel:

• Online

• Offline

Global Wearable Camera Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Key player’s operating in Global Wearable Camera Market:

• Garmin

• GoPro

• Narrative

• Xiaomi

• Pinnacle Response

• VIEVU

• Digital Ally

