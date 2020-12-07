Asia-Pacific Electric Motor Market size was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at XX% through 2020 to 2027, reaching US$ XX Mn.

Asia-Pacific Electric Motor Market

Asia-Pacific Electric Motor Market Overview:

More than 300 Mn electric motors are used in infrastructure, large buildings, & industry globally. Over 30 Mn motors are sold each year for industrial purposes only. At a time when topic has shifted to emission reduction, electric motor manufacturers have been inventing & disrupting the global marketplace. With high demand for electric motors, several products are booming. For example, growth is accelerating in the synchronous electric motors market, which can anticipate an increase of XX Bn dollars by 2021. The market growth is due to adoption of motor driven vehicle registering a volatile growth in the region. Key players in the market are concentrating towards building energy efficient motors to support industries to reduce power consumption.

Regional Insights:

India is anticipated to be the fastest growing electric motor market in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period due to increasing manufacturing & construction industry in the country. The Make in India initiative which was launched in 2014, with the goal of making India a global manufacturing hub, has developed domestic manufacturing in the country, which will support Electric Motor Market growth during the forecast period.

The demand for electric vehicles has shown a volatile growth in the current years with electric motors are one of the main components in these vehicles. The production of electric cars in Asia-Pacific has witnessed CAGR of 90% during 2013-2017. One third of deaths globally occur in Asia-Pacific due to air pollution. To control this, governments in Asia-Pacific region introduced many sales targets for electric vehicle sales & subsidies to support higher adoption of electric vehicles.

For example, the government of China allotted a subsidy of over $10,000 per vehicle in 2017 owing to which China recorded upsurge in adoption of electric vehicles by 42% from 2016. Demand for plug-in electric vehicles in Asia-Pacific is also expected to record CAGR of over 38%, during 2020-2027, wherein China is expected to offer the most profitable market potential.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Asia-Pacific Electric Motor Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Asia-Pacific Electric Motor Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Asia-Pacific Electric Motor Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Asia-Pacific Electric Motor Market make the report investor’s guide.

Asia-Pacific Electric Motor Market, by Motor Type:

• Alternating Current (AC) Motor

• Direct Current (DC) Motor

Asia-Pacific Electric Motor Market, by Application:

• Motor Vehicles

• Industrial Machinery

• HVAC Equipment

• Transportation and Aerospace

• Household

• Others (agriculture, electronic gadgets like mobile phones, personal computers and other commercial applications)

Asia-Pacific Electric Motor Market, by Country

• China

• India

• Japan

• ASEAN

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific Electric Motor Market Key Players

• Emerson Electric Co.

• Toshiba Corporation

• Wolong Holding Group Co. Ltd.

• Siemens AG

• Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

• DENSO Corporation

• ABB Ltd.

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Ametek Inc.

• Robert Bosch GmbH

