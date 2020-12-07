Global data center accelerator market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

Global Data Center Accelerator Market

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

Data center accelerator is a platform or solution which is used to improve the overall power efficiency and to compute power of separated server nodes. Data center accelerator platform also used to accelerate machine learning, deep learning and high performance computing workloads.

Market Dynamics

Growing demand of cloud based services and increased demand of AI based computation are major driving factor behind the growth of market. Surge in the cloud based machine learning offering by the companies, increasing demand for artificial intelligence in high performance computing data centers, growing attention toward equivalent computing in AI data centers, expanding market for FPGA-Based accelerators and surge in the demand for coprocessors due to slowdown of Moore’s law are expected witness high growth during forecast period. Increasing data storage needs in the worldwide market and rising usage of mobile data owing to rising applications in the market and internet usage in various businesses across the globe is ultimately propelling the growth of market.

Nevertheless, high initial premium cost of data center accelerators is major restraining factor that could hamper the growth of market. Lack of AI hardware experts, inconsistency of AI algorithms and lack of feasibility offering for SMEs could obstruct the growth of market.

Global Data Center Accelerator Market: Segmentation Analysis

By processor type, graphics processing unit segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. GPU accelerator software computing is the service of a graphics processing unit to facilitate processing-intensive operations such as analytics and engineering applications, machine learning and deep learning applications. Growing market for FPGA is credited to the rising implementation of FPGAs for acceleration of business workloads, which is ultimately driving the growth of market. Furthermore, wide scale adoption of GPU accelerating computing in applications such as in artificial intelligence, robots, drones and autonomic cars and in medical imaging, video editing, fluid simulations, enterprise applications and color grading are propelling the growth of market.

By type, cloud accelerator segment is projected to witness fast growth at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. Cloud accelerator offers acceleration of performance for application developers and users everywhere. Cloud accelerator provides some benefits such as internal data center apps, collaborative email, SharePoint, media streaming, video streaming, web applications, e-business and internet-facing web which is ultimately propelling the growth of market.

Global Data Center Accelerator Market: Regional Analysis

Region wise, North America held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to witness high growth at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The US and Canada are major key contributors behind the growth of market. The growth is attributed to high adoption of data centers in the US market, as companies look for scalable solutions and improved connectivity for their emerging businesses.

Increasing investments by the governments to encourage advanced technological development is results into the huge adoption of cloud-based services, Internet of Things (IoT), big data analytics, which is ultimately propelling the growth of market in the region.

Global Data Center Accelerator Market: Key Development

In Oct 2018, Xilinx, Inc the leader in adaptive and intelligent computing launched Alveo, a portfolio of powerful accelerator cards designed to dramatically increase performance in industry-standard servers across cloud and on-premise data centers.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Data Center Accelerator Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Data Center Accelerator Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Data Center Accelerator Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Data Center Accelerator Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Data Center Accelerator Market

Global Data Center Accelerator Market, By Processor Type

• CPU

• GPU

• FPGA

• ASIC

Global Data Center Accelerator Market, By Type

• HPC Accelerator

• Cloud Accelerator

Global Data Center Accelerator Market, By Application

• Deep Learning Training

• Public Cloud Interface

• Enterprise Interface

Global Data Center Accelerator Market, By Industry

• IT & Telecom

• Healthcare

• BFSI

• Government

• Energy

• Others

Global Data Center Accelerator Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Global Data Center Accelerator Market, Key Players

• NVIDIA

• Intel

• Alphabet

• Advanced Micro Devices

• Achronix Semiconductor

• Oracle

• Xilinx

• IBM

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise

• Dell

• Riverbed Technology

