North America Industrial 3D Printing Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2019 at a CAGR of XX%(Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

North America Industrial 3D Printing Market, By Geography

3D printing involves the different processes where the material is joined or solidified under the computer control for creating a three-dimensional object. The material is fused or added together include the liquid molecules or powder grains. The 3D printing is used for both rapid prototyping as well as additive manufacturing. The objects being formed can be of any shape or geometry and are primarily produced using digital model data from either a 3D model or another form of the electronic data source.

The North America market for industrial printing includes segmentation by offering, application, process, technology, industry, and geography. Based on offering the market comprises materials, printers, software, and services. On the basis of process, the market consists of material extrusion, binder jetting, material jetting, direct energy deposition, sheet lamination, vat photopolymerization, and powder bed fusion. Considering the technology segment, the market comprises of fused deposition modelling (FDM), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), stereolithography (SLA), selective laser sintering (SLS), electron beam melting (EBM), polyjet printing, laser metal deposition (LMD), inkjet printing, laminated object manufacturing (LOM), and digital light processing (DLP). Robotics, tooling, and heavy equipment & machinery are the various application areas based on which the global market is segmented for industrial 3D printing. Aerospace & Defense, Printed Electronics, Automotive, Food & Culinary, Healthcare, Jewelry, and Foundry & Forging are the different industry verticals that are considered under the scope of the report.

It’s becoming clear eventually that the 3D printing technology otherwise known as additive manufacturing, is crossing the stage from a hype period and experimentation into one that is more matured and adaptable. The 3D-printed parts and products in industries are quickly making their way also as end product that may range from a printed car to the athletic shoes or even the printed NASA rocket engine. Industrial manufacturers are using 3D printing of all stripes based on 3DP programs and will continue to expand programs as per advancements in 3D printers, or the software and printing materials making the adoption easier as well as cost-effective.

3D printing is one on a rise and has registered huge growth with more than two-thirds of the US manufacturers using 3D printing in one way or another. Even the large, household-name manufacturers have made big news in industrial 3D printing even in the last year. Normally, in the manufacturing world, the 3D printing is mostly associated with the small-run prototypes. But the recent technological evolution and rise in the number of advancements around this technology have further boosted the growth of the market. This along with the product development engineers are getting experience in designing for 3D printing thereby creating greater interest in the application of the technology for various end-use production parts.

North America is one of the major markets for Industrial 3D printing globally where U.S. and Canada are the two major regions profiled under this report. Technological advancements along with usage of the latest technology to build parts or other devices have resulted in the growth of industrial 3D printing market in North America.

Key Highlights:</strong

• North America Industrial 3D Printing market size analysis and forecast

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the North America Industrial 3D Printing market

•North America Industrial 3D Printing Market segmentation on the basis of an offering, process, technology, application, industry, and geography

• North America Industrial 3D Printing Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with a contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of a study

• North America Industrial 3D Printing Market analysis and forecast for major countries has been provided.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the North America Industrial 3D Printing Market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion

Years that have been considered for the study are as follows:

• Base Year – 2018

• Estimated Year – 2019

• Forecast Period – 2019 to 2026

For company profiles, 2016 has been considered as the base year. In cases, wherein information was unavailable for the base year, the years prior to it have been considered.

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get the unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at the country level to get the fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the market value for North America Industrial 3D Printing Market

Some of the key players of the North America Industrial 3D Printing market include:

• Stratasys Ltd.

• Materialise NV

• 3D Systems Corporation

• The Exone Company

• EOS GmbH

• Arcam AB

• Voxeljet AG

• Envisiontec GmbH

• Optomec Inc.

• SLM Solutions Group AG

Key Target Audience:

• Industrial 3D printing service providers

• 3D printing software providers

• Industrial 3D printing materials and accessories providers

• End-users/enterprise-users

• Research institutes and organizations

• Government bodies, venture capitalists, and private equity firms

• Market research and consulting firms

• Enterprise data center professionals

The scope of the North America Industrial 3D Printing Market:

The research report segments North America Industrial 3D Printing market based on offering, process, technology, application, industry, and geography.

North America Industrial 3D Printing Market, By Offering:

• Materials

• Printers

• Software

• Services

North America Industrial 3D Printing Market, By Application:

• Robotics

• Tooling

• Heavy Equipment & Machinery

North America Industrial 3D Printing Market, By Process:

• Material Extrusion

• Binder Jetting

• Material Jetting

• Direct Energy Deposition

• Sheet Lamination

• Vat Photo polymerization

• Powder Bed Fusion

North America Industrial 3D Printing Market, By Technology:

• Fused Deposition Modelling (FDM)

• Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

• Stereolithography (SLA)

• Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

• Electron Beam Melting (EBM)

• Polyjet Printing

• Laser Metal Deposition (LMD)

• Inkjet Printing

• Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM)

• Digital Light Processing (DLP)

North America Industrial 3D Printing Market, By Industry:

• Aerospace & Defense

• Printed Electronics

• Automotive

• Food & Culinary

• Healthcare

• Jewelry

• Foundry & Forging

North America Industrial 3D Printing Market, By Geography:

• North America

• US

• Canada

