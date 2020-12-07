Mass Flow Controller Market is expected to grow from USD XX Million in 2018 to USD XX Million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026. (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).



Mass Flow Controller is a device used to measure, control, and set the flow of a gas or liquid in different applications. These controllers are designed to control a specific type of gas or liquid at a particular range of flow rates.

Increasing demand for ultra-low flow rate mass flow controllers for numerous industrial and medical applications, growing demand for mass flow controllers in the semiconductor industry for various applications, and increasing demand for mass flow controllers in fuel cells for renewable energy applications are the major factors driving the growth of this market. Additionally, organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as product developments, expansions, partnerships, contracts and agreements, and acquisitions, is anticipated to contribute in the growth of the mass flow controller market. However, variations in differential pressure of the mass flow controller create offset in flow measurement is the major restraining factor for the mass flow controller market growth.

Further key findings from the report:

• The mass flow controller market for low flow rate measurement is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for low flow rate mass flow controllers for various critical applications in industries such as medical and pharmaceuticals

• From End-Use Industry segment, pharmaceuticals industry is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR between 2017 and 2026. Continuously increasing population growth has a positive impact on the medical and pharmaceuticals industries. Countries such as China and India, having huge population base are rapidly driving the growth of the medical equipment and pharmaceuticals industries. The aging population contributes to the sustainable growth of the market for medical devices

• The Mass Flow Controller Market for the semiconductor industry is anticipated to account for the largest share of the market by 2026. This growth can be attributed to increasing demand for mass flow controllers in manufacturing processes of semiconductor devices/products, and a rise in innovations and developments in the semiconductor industry

• Among geographical regions, APAC to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing population growth in the emerging countries of APAC such as China, India, and Japan is likely to have a positive impact on the medical and pharmaceuticals industries, which would further contribute in the growth of mass flow control market due to the increasing technological advancements in medical and healthcare devices

• From material type segment, a market for exotic alloys is anticipated to grow at significant higher CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to rising demand for exotic alloys in chemical, pharmaceutical, and semiconductor industries, owing to its property to deal with critical temperatures, high pressure, and high corrosion capacity in different media

Scope of Global Mass Flow Controller Market:

Global Mass Flow Controller Market, By Material Type:

• Exotic Alloys

• Stainless Steel

• Others

Global Mass Flow Controller Market, By Flow Rate:

• Low Flow Rate

• Medium Flow Rate

• High Flow Rate

Global Mass Flow Controller Market, By Connectivity Technology:

• Analog

• Profibus

• Profinet

• RS-485

• Ethercat

• Modbus RTU

• Device Net

• Modbus TCPIP

• Foundation Fieldbus

Global Mass Flow Controller Market, by Application:

• Gas Chromatography

• Catalyst Research

• Fluid and Gas Processing and Control

• Spray and Coating Processes

• Fuel Cell

• Solar Cell

• Heat Treating

Global Mass Flow Controller Market, By End User:

• Oil & Gas

• Pharmaceuticals

• Semiconductor

• Chemicals

• Food & Beverages

• Metals & Mining

• Water & Wastewater Treatment

Global Mass Flow Controller Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating In Global Mass Flow Controller Market:

• Burkert

• Bronkhorst

• Brooks Instrument

• Horiba

• MKS Instruments

• Sierra Instruments

• Teledyne Hastings

• Sensirion

• Alicat Scientific

• Parker Hannifin

• Tokyo Keiso

• Vogtlin

