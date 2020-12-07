North America RFID Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2027 from USD XX Billion in 2019 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

RFID is a special form of wireless communication that integrates application of electromagnetic or electrostatic coupling in the radio frequency part of the electromagnetic spectrum for unique identification of any people, animal, or object. A normal RFID system usually comprises of three major components namely transceiver, scanning antenna, and a transponder.

Key Highlights:

• North America RFID Market size analysis and forecast

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing growth of the North America RFID market

• North America RFID Market segmentation on the basis of product, wafer size, working, frequency, end user, form factor, label type, and geography

• North America RFID Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with a contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of study

• North America RFID Market analysis and forecast for major countries has been provided.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the North America RFID Market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion

Key players of the North America RFID Market:

• Honeywell

• Checkpoint Systems

• Mojix

• GAO RFID

• Nedap

• Zebra Technologies

• GlobeRanger

• HID Global

• Impinj SAG

• Omni-ID

• Vizinex RFID

• Savi Technology

• RFID Global Solution

• NXP Semiconductors

• Thing Magic

• Identiv

• Confidex

• TrackX

• Alien Technology

• Avery Dennison

• Smatrac

• Applied Wireless

• CAEN RFID

• Invengo

The scope of the North America RFID Market:

The research report segments North America RFID Market based on product, wafer size, working, frequency, end user, form factor, label type, and geography.

North America RFID Market, by Product:

• Tags

• Reader

• Software

North America RFID Market, by Wafer Size:

• 200mm

• 300mm

• Others

North America RFID Market, by Working:

• Passive RFID

• Active RFID

North America RFID Market, by Frequency:

• Low Frequency

• High Frequency

• Ultra-high Frequency

• Active Ultra-High Frequency

North America RFID Market, by End-User:

• Animal Tracking/Agriculture

• Commercial

• Transportation

• Healthcare

• Logistics and Supply Chain

• Aerospace

• Défense

• Retail

• Security and Access Control

• Sports

North America RFID Market, by Form Factor:

• Button

• Card

• Electronic Housing

• Implants

• Key Fob

• Label

• Paper Tickets

• Wristband

• Others

North America RFID Market, by Label Type:

• Plastic

• Paper

• Metal

• Glass

• Others

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: north-america-rfid Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global north-america-rfid Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global north-america-rfid Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America north-america-rfid Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe north-america-rfid Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific north-america-rfid Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America north-america-rfid Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue north-america-rfid by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global north-america-rfid Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global north-america-rfid Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global north-america-rfid Market Size Forecast (2019-2027)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of north-america-rfid Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/north-america-rfid-market/10230/

