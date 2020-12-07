Underwater Acoustic Communication market is expected to grow from USD 1.44 Billion in 2019 to USD XX Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2027.



The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Underwater acoustic communication is a technique used for transmission of messages underwater with use of acoustic waves. Frequency band ranging between 10 Hz to 1 MHz is generally used for the transmission of acoustic waves in underwater acoustic communication. Over a wide range of methods available for performing such communications most common is by using headphones.

Increasing adoption of underwater acoustic modems in the oil & gas and naval defense sectors, growing Importance of Reliable and Secured Communication in Defense are the major factors driving the growth of underwater acoustic communication market. However, multi-path propagation, small available bandwidth, and strong signal attenuation, limited speed of data transmission and delayed delivery rates due to the relatively slow speed of sound in water, time variations of the channel are restraining the underwater acoustic communication market growth.

Further key findings from the report:

• In the application segment, environmental monitoring is expected to hold the largest share of underwater acoustic communication market in 2017. Environmental monitoring is useful in explore and map underwater natural resources and gather scientific data in collaborative monitoring missions. Oil & gas industry is expected to drive underwater acoustic communication market for the environmental monitoring application

• Oil & gas industry in underwater acoustic communication market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Oil leakages, toxic releases, and pipeline breakages underwater cause pollution, which sometimes may have drastic effects on the environment. Oil & gas industry widely uses acoustic modems to monitor the environmental effects

• Unexplored ocean depths would play a key role in future industrial development and applications to control underwater commercial activities relevant to underwater fisheries, underwater pipelines, and oil & mineral extraction

• APAC held the largest share in the underwater acoustic communication market owing to factors such as an increase in defense spending, increasing the need for money in developing economies.

Key Highlights:

• Analyzes competitive developments such as contracts, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, product launches & developments, and research and development (R&D) in the Underwater Acoustic Communication Market.

• The objective of the report is to provide a detailed analysis of the Underwater Acoustic Communication Market on the basis of the interface platform, communication range, application, end user, and geography.

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2026 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain.

• Analysis of the Underwater Acoustic Communication Market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market.

• Segment wise business performance detailed in a report will be worthwhile for the organizations willing to enhance its business.

• Provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the Underwater Acoustic Communication Market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges).

• This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their position in the business.

Research Methodology:

Bloomberg, Hoovers, Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Underwater Acoustic Communication Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Underwater Acoustic Communication Market globally.

Key Players in the Underwater Acoustic Communication Market Are:

• Kongsberg Gruppen

• Ultra Electronics

• Teledyne Technologies

• Thales Group

• Sonardyne International

• Evologics

• Mistral

• Dspcomm

• Aquatec Group

• Nortek

• Baltrobotics

• Gavial Holdings

• Tritech International

• Hydroacoustic

• Linkquest

• Proserv

• Aquatic Sensor Network Technology

Key Target Audience:

• Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

• OEM technology solution providers

• End-users/enterprise-users

• Research institutes and organizations

• Government bodies, venture capitalists, and private equity firms

• Market research and consulting firms

• Enterprise data center professionals

The Scope of the Underwater Acoustic Communication Market:

Research report categorizes the Underwater Acoustic Communication Market based on product type, application and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Underwater Acoustic Communication Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Underwater Acoustic Communication Market, By Interface Platform:

• Acoustic Modem

• Sensor Interface

Underwater Acoustic Communication Market, By Communication Range:

• Long Water Range

• Medium Water Range

• Shallow Water Range

• Full Ocean Range

Underwater Acoustic Communication Market, by Application:

• Climate Monitoring

• Environmental Monitoring

• Pollution Monitoring

• Oceanography

• Hydrography

Underwater Acoustic Communication Market, By End User:

• Military & Defense

• Homeland Security

• Oil & Gas

• Scientific Research & Development

• Marine

